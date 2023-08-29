$45,000,000 net worth Tristan Thompson faces lawsuit after ex-baby mama Jordan Craig files for child support

Tristan Thompson's ex, Jordan Craig, has filed a lawsuit against him due to a drop in his income. According to a report from DJ Vlad, Jordan has filed a lawsuit against the NBA vet in hopes of keeping her $40,000 per month child support.

As Tristan Thompson is no longer playing in the NBA, his income has understandably seen a sharp decline. While the former hooper had been making millions thanks to his lucrative NBA contracts, he now seems poised to reassess his financial standings.

According to a report from DJ Vlad TV, Tristan Thompson's income in 2019 was reportedly at $17.7 million. Now, several years later, his income has dipped to a reported $9.2 million.

Despite this, Craig is looking at Thompson to continue making $40,000 monthly child support payments for their six-year-old son, Prince. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Thompson shells out a whopping $120,000 per month in child support payments.

The NBA vet has three children, with three different women. Apart from Craig, Thompson has one child with Khloe Kardashian and another with Maralee Nichols. Although he was previously keeping up with the payments, the latest report indicates that there may be more at play.

Looking at Tristan Thompson's previous NBA contracts amid ongoing legal troubles

Given that Tristan Thompson seems to be retired, it's no wonder that his income has dropped significantly. Although he is technically a free agent and could sign with a team if he desires, a report from People Magazine back in December of 2021 says otherwise.

According to the report, Thompson told Maralee Nichols, who at the time was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's third child, that he would retire at the end of the season.

That season he played 30 games for the Sacramento Kings, four for the Indiana Pacers, and 23 for the Chicago Bulls. Since then, he has not competed in the NBA.

According to Spotrac, which tracks player contracts, Thompson also earned $16,700 from the LA Lakers for the 2022-23 season. Before this, he was on a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings worth $6.3 million for the 2021 season.

Thompson was earning a considerable amount of money. During the 2020-21 season, he was under a two-year $18.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, making $9.4 million annually.

Before that, he was on a whopping five-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers worth $82 million, which followed a four-year $16.8 million deal.

With his career seemingly over, only time will tell what the future holds for this player.

