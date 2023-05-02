ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently criticized Kawhi Leonard after the superstar failed to show up for the LA Clippers in the playoffs. However, 4x NBA champion John Salley came to Leonard's defense.

Smith even suggested that Leonard should consider retirement following his team's loss in the first-round. Leonard was a key player in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns, but unfortunately suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the series.

Leonard's run-ins with injury aren't new. Given the sheer number of games he has missed in the regular season and playoffs combined, he has been one of the most inactive superstars.

While Smith's criticism may be justified, it was also viewed as uncalled for by many. Former NBA player JJ Redick clapped back at the analyst for the same.

Recently, John Salley also joined in on firing back at Smith. In an interview with "VladTV", Salley said:

"Stephen A. Smith could say that because he knows Kawhi Leonard would not answer back. But Kawhi Leonard is probably one of the best people to have on your team because he doesn't act like a superstar. He acts like a guy who wants to win."

"He literally works to get his done and he plays within the team system. So he's the best superstar to have on your team."

Salley mounted a valid defense for Leonard's case. The interviewer tried to egg the conversation on by bringing up the disparity between Leonard's availability and his earnings. But Salley highlighted that the superstar was being paid for his achievements rather than his current performance.

Overall, the Clippers saw what Leonard could be capable of at the moment. Unfortunately, he hasn't been as productive as one would have hoped.

Kawhi Leonard's torn meniscus

Kawhi Leonard's misfortunes continued as he was sidelined for the playoffs. However, it was only when the Clippers were eliminated that it was revealed that Leonard had suffered a torn meniscus.

He may be sidelined for a long period of time, and his previous knee injuries only exacerbate his recovery. The injury will also have a significant impact on his situation in LA, where he has a player-option for next season that could see him earn more than $48 million. The Clippers may consider trade scenarios, especially since Leonard and Paul George were increasingly unavailable during the season, leading to questions about the team's personnel.

