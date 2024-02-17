5 best NBA All-Star Game halftime shows ever ft. J Cole, Rihanna and more

The NBA All-Star Game will tip off on Sunday evening from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will see some of the league's biggest stars take center stage, with the NBA All-Star Game capping off another thrilling All-Star weekend.

Much like the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show last weekend drew considerable attention, the NBA All-Star Game halftime show captivates fans.

In years past, we've seen some of the biggest pop stars in the world perform, entertaining fans with hit songs that the masses love. This year, Jennifer Hudson, who played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game on Friday, will perform at halftime.

With that in mind, let's take a look back at five of the best All-Star Game halftime shows ever.

Five of the best NBA All-Star Game halftime performances

#5. Burna Boy

Burna Boy performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 2023 halftime show featured an Afrobeats-themed performance by Burna Boy, Tems and Rema.

The trio of Nigerian stars impressed, and Boy performed at the UEFA Champions League Final several months later.

#4. Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

The 2015 NBA All-Star Game halftime show saw two of the biggest pop artists combine for a memorable performance. Singer Ariana Grande and rapper Nicki Minaj took the stage as they performed a number of their hits together.

Fans were left impressed by the performance, with viewers noting that Grande's ability to perform live and hit sustained notes left them stunned.

#3. Sting

The 2016 All-Star Game halftime show saw Rock N' Roll legend Sting headline the evening's festivities. Carmelo Anthony read off an introduction for the Rock legend, who then gave a 10-minute performance of some classics.

In addition to performing some solo songs, Sting notably performed some classics from his band, The Police. With the help of some killer guitar solos, Sting brought the Toronto crowd to their feet.

#2. J. Cole

When J. Cole performed at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, he did so on the heels of his song Middle Child becoming one of the biggest songs in America. With a stellar performance in front of his hometown fans, it's no surprise he is credited as having one of the best All-Star Game halftime shows ever.

#1. Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West

It's hard to put into words just how grand of a spectacle the 2011 halftime show was for those who didn't witness it live. The trio could have, and still could, sell out pretty much any arena in the world.

The trio of pop icons gave an 11-minute performance worthy of a Super Bowl halftime show, with fans at the end wishing they had more time.

With the 2024 All-Star Game set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET, expect Jennifer Hudson to take center stage around 9:15 p.m. for her halftime performance. With the bright lights shining in Indianapolis, it will be interesting to see if we're in for another all-time classic.