5 best NBA free-agency signings in 2023, featuring Kyrie Irving, Austin Reaves and more

NBA free agency is in full swing, with plenty of big deals changing the landscape of the league this offseason. From big re-signings to some big shake-ups, the ongoing free-agency period has provided fans with plenty of big news.

Let's take a look at the five best free-agency signings of 2023 so far.

Five best NBA free-agency signings of 2023

Russell Westbrook

#5, Russell Westbrook

After joining the LA Clippers thanks to former teammate Paul George, Russell Westbrook gave everything he had in the playoffs. With George sidelined and Kawhi Leonard battling an injury, Westbrook stepped up in a big way.

Although the team fell to the Phoenix Suns, Westbrook's play was enough to earn him another deal with the Clippers this offseason.

Fred VanVleet

#4, Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet, who had become a staple of the Toronto Raptors, kicked off the NBA free-agency period in a big way, parting ways with this longtime team. While he still had one year left on his contract, VanVleet's decision to join the Rockets on a $130 million deal has remained a major talking point this offseason.

With the Rockets eager to compete this season, time will tell if VanVleet's decision was a wise one.

Draymond Green

#3, Draymond Green

Heading into NBA free agency, there was a lot of talk regarding whether or not Draymond Green would wind up opting out of his contract. With rumors swirling that the four-time champ could join LeBron James with the LA Lakers, nobody was sure what this offseason would hold for Green.

Thanks to his agent, Rich Paul, Green made the decision to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, keeping the team's big three in tact.

Austin Reaves

#2, Austin Reaves

Heading into this offseason, Austin Reaves was one of the league's most discussed players. After having a breakout year with the LA Lakers that saw him average 16.9 points per game in the playoffs, Reaves' value was through the roof.

While he likely could have secured a massive deal on the open market, the Lakers were quick to lock him into a four-year $56 million deal.

Kyrie Irving

#1, Kyrie Irving

Heading into the offseason, nobody was sure what Kyrie Irving would do. Although he seemed poised to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, the disappointing end to the team's season left many wondering what the star guard would do.

Fortunately for Mark Cuban and the Mavericks organization, Irving re-signed with the team on a three-year, $126 million deal.

