5 dark horse teams that can shock NBA title contenders in 2024 NBA Playoffs ft. Pelicans & more

As the league gears up for the NBA Playoffs, there are a few teams that have made some mid-season moves and others are getting their chemistry kicking. These and a lot more can indicate that certain NBA squads are not to be taken lightly especially when the postseason comes.

Here are some NBA teams that may pose a legitimate threat and upsets to title contenders come playoff time.

Note: We are not including teams that were expected to succeed and placed at the bottom half of the playoff standings. So the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are off this list.

5 teams that can pull an upset in the NBA playoffs

#1) New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans is having one of their healthiest seasons from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Both players have been a great combination and with a veteran CJ McCullom guiding the two budding stars, the New Orleans Pelicans can give a good run to any title contender standing their way.

#2) Sacramento Kings

We may 'Light the Beam' even further! The Sacramento Kings almost pulled out a huge series win over the Golden State Warriors last season and this team grew from that experience.

However, they are at the bottom half of the NBA playoff standings in the NBA Western Conference but it does not mean they are bad, it just means that teams like the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves turned themselves into title contenders.

Still, the Kings are a force and you can tell that they are itching to get the NBA playoffs started as many are overlooking them again.

#3) Indiana Pacers

Having to make it to the NBA In-Season Tournament gives the Indiana Pacers that extra boost of confidence simulating a playoff-like scenario for them to absorb experience.

With the recent injury of Tyrese Haliburton, the team has been hitting the brakes and has fallen in the standings. Acquiring Pascal Siakam during the trade deadline and the team getting used to playing with another NBA All-Star has been a trial-and-error scenario.

However, there are enough games that the Pacers have right now that set them up to regroup and become stronger. Having a more well-polished tandem of Haliburton and Siakam come playoff time would be deadly in the NBA playoffs.

#4) New York Knicks

Some may question the presence of Jalen Brunson amidst the availability of Julius Randle. Yet, for those closely following Knicks games, Brunson emerges as a player of undeniable significance.

When faced with pressure, Brunson consistently rises to the occasion. Even if Randle returns at less than full capacity, the Knicks remain formidable as long as Brunson leads a well-equipped squad.

Although statistics may not immediately reflect it, the Knicks boast depth, particularly with midseason acquisitions Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks bolstering the bench. This depth presents a formidable challenge for title contenders, requiring them to maintain intensity throughout all 48 minutes against the Knicks once the NBA playoffs arrive.

#5) Miami Heat

This is quite a given and it seems that when the Miami Heat is placed at the bottom half of the NBA playoff picture, they seem to be more at home having the underdog tag.

Once again, the Heat are struggling during the regular season but having Coach Erik Spoelstra inheriting the Pat Riley gene makes them a threat and have proven it making the NBA Finals the lower-seeded team twice this decade.

The Heat is a team that just figures things out and makes the most of their roster on whoever is available. Not going to be surprised if they make another deep run in the NBA playoffs again.