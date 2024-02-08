5 Kevin Durant-like trade targets for Golden State Warriors to get back into title mix

During the summer of 2016, the Golden State Warriors made a huge splash by landing top free agent Kevin Durant. This daring maneuver propelled the Warriors to three more NBA Finals appearances, clinching two additional championships in 2017 and 2018.

Fast forward to the 2023-24 season, the Golden State Warriors find themselves on the brink of getting eliminated even for a play-in tournament spot. With a 35-year-old Steph Curry, the team is desperately looking for answers to maximize their franchise player's remaining years in the NBA.

5 moves Golden State Warriors could make to replicate their 2016 acquisition of Kevin Durant

Following Kevin Durant's acquisition, the Golden State Warriors emerged as arguably the most formidable team in NBA history. Renowned for their bold signings, the possibility of the franchise making similar moves in the near future looms large.

Here are five potential maneuvers the Golden State Warriors could execute to replicate their 2016 signing of Kevin Durant:

#1. Brandon Ingram

With only two more years in his contract worth $69 million, Brandon Ingram could be a good fit for the Golden State Warriors at the three position. The way that Ingram could join Curry would be via trade. This may involve moving the contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.

This would be a blockbuster deal that will help the Warriors not just get support for Curry but plant a cornerstone for the future with Ingram only at 26 years old.

#2. Paul George

Owed $45 million this season and a $48 million player option next year, Paul George at 33 years old could be a target for the Warriors. "PG13" is having one of his healthiest seasons so far for the Clippers and he does make a return to the NBA All-Star Game.

Still a force in the league, a Curry and George tandem could give the Warriors extra years to contend in the Western Conference. He also plays the same style that Kevin Durant played back in 2017 for the team.

#3. Lauri Markannen

Consider adding a third splash brother? Lauri Markannen's game speaks loudly that he can fit with the Warriors with his game style. From spreading the floor with his shooting, the Polish big man has the length to create problems for opponents. Markannen would also benefit from the spacing of the Warriors and his 3-point percentage could shoot up as well just like what happened to Kevin Durant.

Markannen's contract is cheaper as well with $17 million and a non-guaranteed $18 million the following year, which the Warriors could come up with a package to get him from the Jazz.

#4. Anthony Davis

If the Warriors manage to pull off a huge move to lure Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, they might answer all of their problems in the interior and at the same time weaken another conference rival.

But the price for Davis would undoubtedly be a hefty one, as he is expected to earn $279 million over the next five years. The Warriors would need to throw everything including the kitchen sink to make "AD" wear their jersey.

#5. Kristaps Porzingis

The 28-year-old Kristaps Porzingis might have the length to answer the Warriors' problems in the interior and the shooting to fit the spacing style that Steve Kerr executes. After this season, "KP" is set to earn $29 and $30 million over the next two seasons, and the Warriors would need to get him via trade.

