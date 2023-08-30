5 landing spots for Evan Fournier after he puts Knicks on notice

Evan Fournier is one of the best international talents, which is why his not being in the New York Knicks' rotation has bothered the fans. Recently, he hinted at his future with the Knicks, which softly touched on him being open to leaving the franchise and taking his talents elsewhere.

Last year, Fournier had one of the worst seasons of his NBA career when he fell out of rotation. He only played 27 games for the entire campaign, after he was a standout talent in the EuroBasket 2022. The Frenchman averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the New York team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: “We got our a** kicked” – Evan Fournier didn’t hold back after Canada humiliates France in FIBA World Cup 2023

Evan Fournier is open to a trade

With his pending future with the Knicks, Fournier addressed his NBA career after the French national team lost against Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, saying:

"We’ll see. Obviously, I want to play again," Fournier said. "I want to have success. I know I can help. I know I can play, I know I can do many things.

"As you know it’s not in my hands. If the Knicks want to keep me, I’ll have to stay, if they want to trade me I’ll have to go."

Expand Tweet

His comments about his future with the Knicks should be enough for fans to start speculating where he'll be playing next season. Let's look at five destinations for Evan Fournier if New York decides to trade him.

Also read: What are Evan Fournier's contract details with Knicks? Salary, duration & more

#5 Toronto Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. defended by Evan Fournier (right)

The Toronto Raptors have hinted at their plans to trade away OG Anunoby for a while now. Seeing how they need more scoring, Fournier would fit well in their new system as a sparkplug off the bench.

Expand Tweet

Plus, the Knicks would have another perimeter defender that coach Tim Thibodeau can incorporate into his system.

#4 Indiana Pacers

It's known that the Knicks are trying their best to become contenders in the East, which could mean that they want another fringe All-Star. Buddy Hield would be a good fit and Fournier will get his chance to play with a rising young star in Tyrese Haliburton.

With this trade, Fournier will take over the role that Hield will be vacating, giving him more chances on offense.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs need veteran players to help their young core take over the league. Right now, Evan Fournier is their best option as he's a well-experienced player in the NBA.

Expand Tweet

Plus, Victor Wembanyama will get a chance to be mentored by his fellow Frenchman, which could produce positive results.

#2 Miami Heat

Fournier has proven himself to be a great offensive weapon, whether he starts or comes off the bench. With the Miami Heat's attempts to acquire Damian Lillard, they could trade for the 6-foot-6 guard to have another scorer on the team.

The Heat are in desperate need of a scorer, and adding the player could be the right step in giving them another shot at contending.

#1 Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic could bring back Fournier

Fournier started his career with the Orlando Magic, but had little to no success with them. Now, the Orlando squad has enough youth and firepower to be able to become a playoff team in the West.

The two-time French League Best Player can rewrite his career with the Magic if he gets traded by the Knicks. This time, it'll be a different story, and he has enough experience.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)