5 landing spots for Josh Giddey if OKC Thunder trades star guard after alleged scandal

OKC Thunder guard-forward Josh Giddey became a person of interest after reports about him allegedly being in a relationship with a minor surfaced. His recent situation has even drawn attention to the league, leading them to start an investigation.

Even with the allegations, Giddey has contributed a lot to the team. He has appeared in 23 games this season, averaging 12 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

He has remained calm and composed despite the allegations. But there's a chance that Oklahoma could get rid of him soon via trade. According to NBA reporter Jack Fischer, teams have explored Giddey as a trade asset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Come February, opposing front offices will surely call Oklahoma City about the trade prospects of Josh Giddey as well, depending on the outcome of the NBA’s investigation regarding his alleged off-court relations," league sources say.

"Before the social-media accusations that Giddey had an improper relationship with a minor, other front offices were beginning to pinpoint Giddey as a quiet trade possibility in his own right, this being his third season without improving into a viable 3-point shooter next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Australian playmaker becomes extension eligible this summer."

Expand Tweet

Also read: Sacramento Kings' crowd unleashes scorn as every Josh Giddey touch is met with loud boos

Luc Longly sends warning to Australians amid Josh Giddey situation

Luc Longley was one of the legendary Australian players to play in the NBA. Most fans have not forgotten his brilliance on the court, helping Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Amid the controversy surrounding Josh Giddey, Longley warned younger Australian basketball players who aspire to make it to the league.

"When you are making money as a pro athlete you've got a contract with the public as much as you do with the NBA team," Longley said. "To all the people that are trying to navigate this modern world with everybody being hyperconnected, I don't have advice, I just know that it is hard."

Expand Tweet

Also read: "I got daughters" - Patrick Beverley dishes cryptic take at Josh Giddey enjoying 'kid glove' treatment for alleged scandal

5 landing spots for Josh Giddey

#5. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors lack a playmaker and could add Josh Giddey. Toronto has a good mix of veteran wing and big men who could be useful in OKC's bid to return to the postseason.

The Thunder could try to get Jakob Poeltl in a trade for Giddey.

#4. Chicago Bulls

Finding a decent veteran big man who could help Chet Holmgren could be the Thunder's priority this season. Trading Giddey for Nikola Vucevic might help that concern of theirs.

Vucevic is an offensive threat who could stretch the defense and help Holmgren's growth.

#3. Utah Jazz

Acquiring a big man who could stretch the defense should be the Utah Jazz's priority this season. Trading for Kelly Olynyk could solve their problems as it helps spread the defense.

Giving Giddey will help Walker Kessler improve as a point guard-center duo.

#2. Brooklyn Nets

OKC could trade Giddey for someone who plays exactly like him but has a bit of defense. Exchanging him for Ben Simmons might not make sense to many, but it could help the young Thunder team to play faster.

The Brooklyn Nets won't lose much, as they'll still have a decent playmaker if they trade for the Australian star.

#1. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have started experimenting with Jeremy Sochan as the point guard for Victor Wembanyama. With Giddey, the Spurs could execute their plan of using size to their advantage and making him the next point guard of the team.

Expand Tweet

Spurs fans have been divided by Sochan's performance this season.