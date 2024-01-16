5 NBA big stars on the watch list for unexpected trades before the deadline ft. Trae Young.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. The official day is February 8. Teams are looking to make moves to improve their rosters for the playoff run. Dejounte Murray and other names have been tossed around in the rumors.

However, the NBA is known for its shocking moves. No one saw Paul George being traded to the LA Clippers. There have been many last-minute shocking trades.

Let’s take a look at some of the big names that might be dealt before the deadline this season. Some of the names are a bit unlikely maybe, but the NBA has proven anyone can be traded at any time. Just look at some of Kevin Durant’s moves or the Rudy Gobert deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top Five NBA Stars That Could Shockingly Be Traded

The NBA trade deadline could bring some big moves. Here are five big names that could shockingly be sent to a new zip code.

No. 5 - MIkal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges

Bridges was dealt to Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant deal. He emerged as the Nets' top scorer and rewarded Brooklyn by increasing his value. He showed off his scoring abilities to complement his defensive prowess.

However, his production was much higher last season in Brooklyn when he averaged 26 points per game in 27 games. He is averaging just 21 ppg this season. He is a great role player but may not be a number one option. He could be a valuable piece for a contending team.

No. 4 - Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Julius Randle

The Knicks are open for moves. They waived Taj Gibson to open up a roster spot. They are rumored to be targeting big stars like Dejounte Murray or maybe even a bigger name.

Randle’s contract could be a piece to bring back another star. Randle and his $26 million salary would likely be on the way out to make room for another star, especially a big one.

No. 3 - Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns would be a shocking player move. The Knicks are rumored to be targeting the All-Star, having been involved in trade rumors before.

It would be wild for Minnesota to shake up the top team in the West. Towns could be moved as the Timberwolves are facing a high luxury tax bill with the contracts of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Towns could be dealt to make room against the cap.

No. 2 - Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell has been involved in trade rumors since he was traded from Utah. The Cavs have struggled with injuries this season. However, Mitchell has carried the team.

Cleveland could move Mitchell instead of letting him walk as a free agent in 2025. He has been connected to New York for years. Perhaps the Cavs could find a package to send him to the Big Apple.

No. 1 - Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young

Young would be a big name to move, regardless the NBA team. The Hawks are open to trading everyone and perhaps that includes their main star.

Atlanta is struggling this season and could make a move toward a rebuild. They could likely get a haul for the high-scoring All-Star. He is also owed $138 million over the next three seasons.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!