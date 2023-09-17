5 personalities Stephen A. Smith has beefed with in recent times

Stephen A. Smith might just be the father of sensationalism in the NBA media world and his recent comments about former co-host Max Kellerman only serve as a reminder of the same.

The very loud and vocal pundit has often caught the attention of fans and stars alike with his hot takes and strongly worded criticism.

Drawing the ire of players, coaches, and fans alike is a skill that Stephen A. Smith has mastered and his ability to create headlines and stir drama is unparalleled.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This ability to create buzz out of nothing has made him arguably the most popular name in NBA media circles.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith aired his thoughts about former co-host Kellerman and had us reminiscing about the most recent beefs that have featured Smith. There certainly is no shortage of options to pick from, and Kellerman is in the company of various NBA stars on this list.

Here is a list of 5 personalities who most recently beefed with Stephen A. Smith:

Stephen A. Smith's boisterous nature has led to multiple beefs even in recent times

#5. Max Kellerman

Starting with the most recent victim of Stephen A.'s wrath - former co-host Kellerman. While arguments and digs were common, no one exactly knew what one felt about the other outside the show, until recently. Stephen A., on The Joe Budden Podcast, aired his feelings about Kellerman, and his statements are bound to enrage Kellerman.

Expand Tweet

Smith questioned Kellerman's credibility as the host of a sports show, owing to him not being an athlete or a journalist. Smith also spoke about how the former co-hosts do not talk to each other anymore and how it's fine because they weren't "boys or anything like that".

Kellerman also acknowledges the distance, if Smith is to be believed. However, Smith airing their dirty laundry is bound to be seen as an act that marks the commencement of beef.

#4. Skip Bayless

It only makes sense to proceed with the list by naming another media personality who has been enraged by Stephen A. Smith and taken to beef territory - Skip Bayless.

In many ways, Bayless and Smith are comparable. As hosts of popular sports room debate shows, both of them have over time been the faces of sensationalism in the NBA media.

Smith talked about how Skip and him are in a competition with each other and their beef stemmed from their names being entangled for years.

The beef has been brewing for a while and Smith's most recent statements accuse Bayless of not revealing the entire truth to the public about his departure from First Take. Such an accusation is almost certainly set to receive a clapback by Skip, meaning this beef might just not be done yet.

#3. Kawhi Leonard

Stephen A. Smith and his criticism for Kawhi Leonard has been a pattern stretching back to the Clippers "choking" since the former DPOY's signing. But it reached a fever pitch with Smith recently suggesting that the Clippers should force Kawhi into retirement owing to the fact that he is unavailable for selection more often than not, harming the cause of the team and their chances of contention in his eyes.

While Leonard himself didn't hit back at Smith, as expected, the rest of the NBA community did come to the Klaw's defense including two former Clippers, Paul George and JJ Redick. One might call it Karma even, but Redick called out Smith's journalism for one of the reasons Kellerman wasn't respected as a pundit in Smith's eyes - not being an athlete himself.

Expand Tweet

#2. Lonzo Ball

While most of the above-mentioned beefs are one-sided, Lonzo Ball and Stephen A. Smith beefing saw a back-and-forth exchange, adding to the intrigue surrounding the beef.

Akin to the situation surrounding Leonard, Smith seemed to be bothered by Lonzo Ball earning millions while not suiting up to play. And in a rather insensitive manner, Smith did express himself on live television.

Ball had responded to Smith after the pundit exaggerated details of Ball's injury to the public without hearing the same from the Bulls guard himself.

Expand Tweet

But Lonzo's response only seemed to add to Smith's interest in beef and it might just have died down after Smith rudely shut down Ball's response to his statement regarding how much trouble Ball is in to get up from a sitting position.

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith retorted to Ball's video addressing Smith which featured the guard getting up and sitting down on multiple instances and practically criticized the player for being injured repeatedly.

Demeaning professional athletes for injuries sustained owing to no harm of theirs has to be the easiest way to create beef, at least if you're Stephen A. Smith.

#1. Kyrie Irving

If there ever was a dream beef for NBA fans, it probably involves Stephen A. and Kyrie Irving. The duo are almost perpetually mired in controversy and media attention follows them on a daily basis.

And with how Kyrie's antics almost seem tailor-made to draw Smith's attention, it came as no surprise when the duo actually beefed.

Expand Tweet

And it wasn't just Kyrie, his father also was engaged in beefing with the First Take host. And after a point it got personal, according to Smith, signaling the continued existence of their beef.

For a pundit to admit to that about a player whom he is to analyze without apparent biases is incredible. No beef can top that between the Irvings and Stephen A. Smith and this deservedly takes the top spot in a list of beefs involving the First Take host.