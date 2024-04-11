5 players with most minutes played in 2023-24 NBA season ft. DeMar DeRozan

The 2023-24 NBA season is approaching its conclusion and many have started to compile the work of the athletes in the league. This season, there have been fewer games missed for some players, due to the new 65-game rule implemented before the season started.

For this piece, we'll take a look at the players who have played the most minutes. Five players stood out for their availability and readiness on the court. These players have worked hard to help their team's bid to contend in the grueling 82-game season.

Without much ado, below is the list of players who have been on the court the most this season.

5 players with the most minutes played in the 2023-24 NBA season

#5 Paolo Banchero

In just his second season in the league, Paolo Banchero has shown why he's one of the best young stars. Banchero has averaged 34.9 minutes in his sophomore year, which totals 2,723 minutes. He increased his time on the court by a minute compared to his rookie season.

Thanks to his presence on the court, the Orlando Magic are in the playoff race. He's also managed to become an All-Star for the first time in his career. Banchero is averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while making 45.8% of his shots from the field. He's also improved his efficiency from deep with 33.9%.

#4 Coby White

Since the Chicago Bulls doesn't have a legitimate starting point guard this season, Coby White has been assigned to take over the role. The unfortunate injury of Lonzo Ball has granted White an opportunity to showcase his true potential. The 6-foot-5 guard plays 36.5 minutes a game this season and has already been on the floor for 2,774 minutes.

He's spent an incredible amount of time on the floor, and it's also the most he's played in his career. Thanks to White's time on the court, he's averaging 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He's also one of the contenders for the Most Improved Player award.

#3 Mikal Bridges

It's known around the NBA that Mikal Bridges is always available to play. For this season, the story hasn't changed as he's played all of the Brooklyn Nets games. Bridges not only played in them, but he also spent a significant amount of time on the floor.

He's averaging 35.1 minutes for the 2023-24 campaign, which gives him a total of 2,805 minutes. Bridges' first full season with the Nets has not disappointed, statistically, that is. He's shown that he's capable of being the team's leader on both ends.

#2 Domantas Sabonis

How does one get 74 double-doubles in a season? By averaging 35.7 minutes per game. Domantas Sabonis has been vital to the Sacramento Kings' success, thanks to the amount of time he's spent on the floor. But despite being a double-double machine and playing 2,824 minutes, Sabonis still didn't make the All-Star team.

However, the European big man is fixated on helping Sacramento in a potential NBA play-in tournament appearance. Almost everyone has overlooked Sabonis and the Kings. But fans will witness how effective he is if they see him play.

#1 DeMar DeRozan

A Bulls star tops the list of NBA players who have played the most minutes this season. DeMar DeRozan has been an integral part of Chicago's campaign as he averaged 37.8 minutes this season. DeRozan has played a total of 2,908 minutes for the entire campaign.

The All-Star forward has continued to excel as the team's on-court leader. The season isn't over and DeRozan might still play a few more minutes to add to his total. Thanks to his time on the court, he's averaged 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

