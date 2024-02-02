5 players snubbed from 2024 NBA All-Star nomination in Eastern Conference ft. Trae Young 

The reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, completing the rosters for each conference with an additional seven players on each side. The 73rd edition of this yearly festivity will take place on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there are a few players that are missing from the All-Star teams.

Within the NBA Eastern Conference, the reserves include Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Paolo Banchero, Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo. These players will be joining starters Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Given the NBA's restriction to a 12-player limit for each conference's All-Star team, there are always some players who end up missing out that some fans believe should have been selected.

5 players that got snubbed in the Eastern Conference

Given the present roster, the injuries to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Julius Randle might create opportunities for some of the players listed here. Here are individuals who were initially overlooked for the Eastern Conference lineup:

#1. Trae Young

In the 2023-24 season, Trae Young has been a standout point guard in 42 games, averaging 27.0 points, 10.9 assists, 3.3 3-pointers and 1.4 steals. Despite his consistent performance, he's only been selected to the NBA All-Star Game twice in his six-year career and was considered a snub last season.

#2. Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth in the conference as of this writing and that perhaps warrants the team deserving two All-Stars to represent them in Indianapolis.

Aside from Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen has been the team's second-best player boasting 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a game. He has also been an All-Star in the 2021-22 season but missed it the following year.

#3. Scottie Barnes

With a lot of things going on around the Toronto Raptors this season, Scottie Barnes' leap has been a silver lining. In his third year, the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year improved from averaging 15.3 points to 20.2 a night. He also provides the team with 8.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.9 3s, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals.

Such overall performance should see the third-year swingman make an All-Star selection soon, especially since Pascal Siakam has been traded mid-season and the team now focuses on building personnel around him.

#4. Kristaps Porzingis

Leading the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics are given two players to represent them in the All-Star Game with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the automatic picks. However, some may think that with the way the Celtics dominated in the first half, they may need another player on the roster.

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the huge reasons why the Celtics are where they are right now and he provided 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 3-pointers and 1.8 blocks a game. His injuries may have hampered his chances in the eyes of the coaches, having missed a total of 14 games already.

#5. Franz Wagner

The Orlando Magic had a hot start to the season and one of the main reasons was the huge leap of second-year big man Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Fresh from winning the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Germany, Wagner came in with renewed confidence leaping all statistical categories.

In 40 games played, he has given the Orlando Magic 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 3s and 1.1 steals per game. He missed a total of eight games that coincidently happened when the coaches were selecting their reserves. This may have affected his campaign, as the Magic lost five of eight when he was not around.

