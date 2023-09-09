5 reasons why the Lakers gave Anthony Davis a $186,000,0000 extension

Anthony Davis has been locked by the Los Angeles Lakers until the 2027-28 NBA season after signing him to a three-year, $186 million contract extension. While some may see this move as absurd, we here would like to explore why the Lakers did this.

Here are five reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers extended Anthony Davis:

#1 Arguably a top-five player when healthy

After 11 seasons in the NBA, Davis has proven that he is a force to reckon with since his early days as part of the New Orleans franchise. Health has been his Achilles heel but whenever he steps on the floor, the eight-time NBA All-Star gives you everything you need on a big man in today's style of gameplay.

#2 One of the best defensive big men in the league

With the NBA now focusing on making scoring simpler for guards, there are only a few bigs who can provide not only their scoring but also an outstanding defensive approach.

Davis, at six-foot-eleven, provides that inside threat, averaging 2.3 blocks per game. Aside from that, he can swipe the ball effectively, averaging 1.3 steals per game in his career.

#3 The Lakers gave up a lot to get Anthony Davis to Los Angeles

In July 2019, the Lakers paid a hefty price to bring Davis to the franchise by giving up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round draft picks including the No. 4 overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft. When the Lakers did this move, they already had in mind to keep Davis for the next decade.

#4 To keep LeBron James in Los Angeles

It is an open secret that LeBron James approved the Lakers trading for Anthony Davis and true enough, that move resulted in an NBA championship in 2020. The team hopes to get AD in a healthy state to help James delay father time as long as he can.

#5 Familiarity with the Lakers

It is just logical for the Lakers to keep Anthony Davis since he is already familiar with the team. With no record of a spat between AD and the franchise, the relationship is expected to strengthen which will keep the Lakers contenders for years.

With Davis playing for the team until he reaches the age of 35 years old, this big man may see himself hanging up his jersey number among the franchise's best players.