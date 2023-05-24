5 reasons why LeBron James to Warriors is win-win scenario for everybody

Colin Cowherd believes that a LeBron James move to the Warriors isn't as far-fetched as fans may think. Recently on his show, the analyst went into a long monologue that took a look at the situation from the Lakers' and the Warriors' perspectives.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five reasons why James to the Warriors is more realistic than many think and could also be considered a win-win for all involved.

Five reasons why LeBron James to Warriors works

#5, Draymond Green and LeBron James together

LeBron James, left, and Draymond Green

Recently, there has been much speculation as to whether or not Draymond Green could opt out of his player option. The theory is that Green would make the move to LA to join LeBron James on the Lakers. However, if a move sends LeBron James to Golden State, then the team's Big Three remains intact.

Green would be able to opt in, while James would be able to join a team where he's surrounded by several superstars.

#4, Lakers can add depth

Lakers coach Darvin Ham, left, and general manager Rob Pelinka

The biggest hurdle in any potential move sending LeBron James to the Warriors would be trading him. Cowherd said he and his team spent some time in an NBA trade simulator. In order to match James' salary, the Warriors would have to send Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole to LA.

The move would add insane depth to the Lakers, giving them more pieces to build around in the future.

#3, Win now

The Lakers celebrate winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

For the Golden State Warriors, a team that came up short in its quest to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals, acquiring James helps the team win now. With young players like Jonathan Kuminga not playing late in the season, it's been made clear by the Warriors that the team still wants to win now.

With a superstar like James on Steph Curry's timeline, the two could work together to make one big run to the finals. On the flip side, the Lakers will add young players who can help make up for Anthony Davis missing time during the regular season.

#2, Adaptability

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers: Game 6

The adaptability of LeBron James can't be overstated, and it's one of the biggest reasons why James to the Warriors is appealing to the team. Given that James has always considered himself a pass-first player, the Warriors would gain a facilitator who can make big plays in crunch time.

At the same time, the LA Lakers would have more pieces to shape their future. Whether they decide to stick with Anthony Davis long term or try to build around young talent, the team would have pieces to adapt going forward.

#1, High IQ players being sent both ways

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5

The Warriors organization has shown that it values high-IQ players, and there are few players with a better in-game IQ than LeBron James. Thanks to his high basketball IQ, James would be able to plug into the Warriors' unique system.

At the same time, the LA Lakers would add a high-IQ player in Andrew Wiggins who has shown that he's able to rise to the occasion in the NBA Finals. Although Jordan Poole was inconsistent this postseason, he's shown that at his best he can impact winning at the highest level.

