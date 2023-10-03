5 richest NBA players ever featuring Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are two of the richest athletes in the US, let alone the NBA. “His Airness” became just the first athlete to make the Forbes 400 list following his $3 billion sale of the Charlotte Hornets in June. “King James” is the first active player to hit $1 billion and has shown no signs of stopping. Career salaries and endorsement deals have made former and current NBA players some of the richest across the globe. A few of them are expected to hold that status for years to come.

The NBA is more popular than ever and salaries are staggering. Steph Curry ($52 million) and Kevin Durant ($47.6 million) are the top two earners next season. Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and James ($47.6 million) round off the top five.

A few former players are also in this enviable group due to their savvy business dealings.

Here are some of the wealthiest NBA players ever

# 5 Shaquille O’Neal

Arguably the NBA’s most dominant force is also one of its richest. Shaquille O’Neal is reportedly worth somewhere around $400 million. Shaq retired following the 2010-11 season after a one-year stint with the Boston Celtics.

O’Neal earned $286 million during his 19-year career in the NBA. After hanging up his jersey, he has become one of the savviest businessmen around.

The LA Lakers icon owns an impressive business portfolio. He’s also fast becoming one of the most sought-after DJs and music producers.

#4 Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant might have been higher on this list had it not been for his untimely death in 2020. He was reportedly worth $600 million at the time of his passing.

“The Black Mamba” earned more than half of his wealth during his NBA career where he accumulated $323 million. Bryant also had endorsement deals with Nike, Coca-Cola, Hublot and others.

#3 Magic Johnson

Another LA Lakers icon is third on this list. Magic Johnson’s net worth is around $630 million. Unlike Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Johnson’s NBA career wasn’t nearly as lucrative.

Johnson earned $39.3 million during his entire career in pro basketball. Bryant, during the 2013-14 season alone, was paid $30.4 million. It has been off the basketball court that the “Showtime Laker” accumulated his wealth.

A big part of Magic Johnson’s investments is in sports where he now co-owns the Washington Commanders, LA FC, LA Sparks and the LA Dodgers. He is reportedly willing to own a major ownership with the New York Knicks.

#2 LeBron James

In June 2022, LeBron James officially became a billionaire. He’s the first active player to accomplish such a feat. By the time James’ contract with the LA Lakers ends following the 2024-25 season, he would have earned a staggering $530 million, the most lucrative in NBA history.

“King James” has built a business empire and earns more off the court than on it. His $47.6 million salary next year is way short of what he earns as a businessman.

LeBron James is looking to own a team in Las Vegas when he retires. He could be a serious challenger to the top spot of this list when that happens.

#1 Michael Jordan

Decades after his retirement, Michael Jordan continues to dominate the NBA. Forbes included him in its annual Top 400 list, the first athlete to hit the milestone.

Jordan’s shoe line doesn’t show any signs of slowing down and he’s engaged in different ventures. The Chicago Bulls legend was heavily criticized for his tenure as owner of the Charlotte Hornets. “His Airness” got the last laugh as he just sold majority ownership for $3 billion.

Michael Jordan accumulated $93 million in salary in 16 seasons. He signed a $2.5 million deal with Nike in his rookie year. He’s now earned over a billion with the shoe company over the years. It doesn’t look like he’s relinquishing the throne any time soon.