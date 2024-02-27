5 teams that could handle LeBron James' $100,000,000 price tag in 2024 free agency ft. Golden State Warriors & more

LeBron James potentially entering free agency is one of the most anticipated narratives in the upcoming offseason. His decision this coming summer has attracted even more attention after it was reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst that the LA Lakers superstar is looking to sign a deal worth at least $100,000,000.

A nine-digit deal is a huge amount but a team can sign LeBron to a multi-year deal that will surpass the $100,000,000 mark. Provided that he declines his player option for the 2024-25 season and becomes an unrestricted free agent, several teams could end up in a bidding war for him this summer.

How much is LeBron James' current contract with the LA Lakers worth?

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, LeBron James signed a two-year extension to remain with the LA Lakers for the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 season. The final season of that contract is a player option so he can choose to become a free agent this summer.

The total worth of his two-year deal is $99,023,288. $47,607,350 of that is a part of his first year while the remaining $51,415,938 kicks in if he picks up his player option for next season.

This isn't too far from the $100,000,000 deal that he reportedly wants. Here are a few teams that can clear up enough space to add LeBron James to their roster this upcoming offseason.

5 teams that can handle LeBron James' $100,000,000 price tag in 2024 free agency

#1 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are still at the front of the line when it comes to keeping LeBron James. All that needs to happen is for him to decline his player option, become an unrestricted free agent, and renegotiate a multi-year deal to remain in LA.

Staying in LA is the most likely scenario for the 20x All-Star and they are in the best position to offer him a nine-figure deal.

#2 LA Clippers

Speaking of staying in LA, there is also a chance for LeBron to join the Lakers' hometown rivals. If things don't work out for the Paul George-Kawhi Leonard duo, especially now that they have James Harden, it might be time to blow the pairing up before it's too late.

The Clippers can end up trading away one of their current stars while they are still playing at a high level to make way for LeBron. There are several possible scenarios here but the bottom line is they might try to acquire the four-time MVP.

#3 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors reportedly tried to pair LeBron James with Steph Curry this offseason but it didn't work out. They'll have another chance to bring in their formal rival this offseason but their roster will need to be restructured.

The contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are the biggest hindrances for them. But if they can find a way to shed one of these and restructure the other, they could clear up space and take another swing at acquiring LeBron for the ultimate win-now move.

#4 Portland TrailBlazers

Will the Portland TrailBlazers be a good team for LeBron to play in what is most likely the final years of his career? No. Will they have the financial capability for it? Yes. The Blazers are a rebuilding team that is hanging their hats on the development of Scoot Henderson.

Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon are all currently out of place and should be traded elsewhere. If they can keep either one of Brogdon or Grant and sign LeBron to a multi-year nine-figure deal, they can make a complete 180 degree turn from rebuilding to contending.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers' priority is to keep Tyrese Maxey by paying him what he deserves. Once that's dealt with, they can try to pursue LeBron James to help Joel Embiid finally get out of the East.

So far, LeBron has brought a championship to every city he's played for and the 76ers are desperate for one. Securing LeBron's services could be the key that finally unlocks their path to the NBA Finals.