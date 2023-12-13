5 teams with largest over and unders in NBA history

The average NBA score continues to trend upward year after year. With a faster-paced game, and a higher volume of 3-point shots, teams now frequently average more than 110 points per game. With the rise of sports betting, higher scoring games mean changes to over/under odds. While teams years back would have had lower over/under odds, high-scoring games mean high over/unders.

Heading into the Milwaukee Bucks' upcoming clash with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the two teams have set a record for the largest over/under in NBA history. The last time the two teams met, their matchup went under; however, the situation has sparked discussions about the craziest over/unders in league history.

Today, let's take a look at the five largest over/unders in NBA history leading up to the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers game.

Five largest over/unders in NBA history

#5: Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers, O/U 250 (May 8, 2021)

During the 2020-21 season, the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers faced off in a pivotal matchup that saw the Wizards emerge victorious 133-132. At the time, the two teams set the record for the largest over/under in NBA history with 250.

The game saw Bradley Beal erupt for 50 points, while Russell Westbrook posted a 33-point triple-double that included 15 assists and 19 rebounds. On the flip side, the Pacers were led by Domantas Sabonis, who added 30 points, and Caris LeVert, who added 35.

#4: Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks, O/U 250 (March 25)

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks tied the record for the highest over/under in NBA history at 250 on March 25). Although the Pacers roster had been overhauled by this time following the Pacers-Kings trade, the team once again found itself in a position to make NBA history.

This time around, the Pacers lost 143-130, with Jordan Nwora adding 33 points to the Pacers total while Tyrese Haliburton posted a 19-point double-double. On the flip side, the Hawks were led by John Collins who scored 21, and Dejounte Murray, who scored 20.

#3: Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, O/U 250.5 (Feb. 2, 2020)

In the 2019-20 season, the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans set the record for the highest over/under in NBA history with 250.5. At the time, the O/U was the highest NBA total in the last 20 seasons. However, it has since been topped not once, but twice.

In the clash, the Rockets emerged victorious 117-109. James Harden contributed 40 points, with Russell Westbrook and Ben McLemore adding 22. The Pelicans were fueled by double-doubles from Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

#2: Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers, O/U 252.5 (Nov. 21)

In case you hadn't noticed, there's a trend forming on the list with the Indiana Pacers involved in the highest O/U games in NBA history. Although it seems to be a coincidence given that the team has undergone a roster overhaul, this season the Pacers and Hawks once again set the O/U record.

When the two teams collided on Nov. 21 of this season, the O/U was 252.5, with the final score reading 157-152. Tyrese Haliburton fueled the Pacers to success with a 37-point 16-assist double-double, while Trae Young led the Hawks with 38.

#1: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers, O/U 259 (Dec. 13)

Coming in at the No. 1 spot we have an NBA record with an over/under of 259 for the Bucks and Pacers game on Wednesday night. This will be the first of three scheduled meetings between the teams this season, with the other two matchups coming in early January.

After losing in the NBA In-Season Tournament final against the LA Lakers, the Pacers are eager to build on their regular season record. The Milwaukee Bucks are tied for second in the East, while the Pacers sit in fifth, making this game a high-stakes affair.

With the game of basketball becoming faster-paced, and more players refining their 3-point shots, it's clear that games will continue to be higher scoring. In the 1990s for example, the average points scored by teams was 101.3, according to StatMuse.

The average score is sitting at 114.6 for this season, down slightly from the 114.7 from last season. With the trend indicating that teams will continue to score more and more points, it's only a matter of time before another team breaks the O/U record.