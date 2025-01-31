$50,000,000 ex-NBA star's daughter labels Michael Jordan 'terrible' as she goes off at 'Gotham jailbird' Hornets amid betting scandal

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, but his time as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was disappointing, to say the least. The team struggled mightily during his tenure and according to the daughter of Jalen Rose, consistently dealt with off-the-court issues involving their players.

Mariah Rose is the daughter of former NBA star Jalen Rose, who carries a $50 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth. After retiring from the NBA after 13 years, Jalen Rose became a media member with ESPN and ABC. His daughter runs an Instagram account and basketball podcast called "Hoops for Hotties", where she breaks down the happenings in professional sports for her audience.

In an Instagram post that went up on Thursday night, Mariah Rose delved into the history of the questionable behavior and bizarre events surrounding Charlotte Hornets players, as well as the team's decisions to bring players back and how they handled the situations. The post culminated in some choice words to describe the team and Jordan himself.

"Let me tell you about the Charlotte, or should I say, 'Gotham City' Hornets," Rose said when referring to the team.

Rose's comments called out Michael Jordan specifically, questioning his ownership skills.

"The Charlotte 'Jailbirds' were owned by none other than Michael Jordan, who was a great player but a terrible NBA owner," said Rose about the former legend. "His time with the Hornets was just full of mismanagement, bad draft picks and no real success."

This post comes as Terry Rozier, now a guard with the Miami Heat, is under investigation for potential illegal betting during a game last year when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. The NBA conducted a separate investigation and determined there was no wrongdoing, but federal investigators are examining the situation, similarly to the one surrounding the now-banned Johntay Porter Jr.

Michael Jordan's history of questionable personnel decisions

Terry Rozier wasn't the only Hornets player that Mariah Rose mentioned during her post, as she reviewed the past few years of off-the-court issues attached to their players. Other issues mentioned included Brandon Miller's homicide investigation from his time in college, P.J. Washington's relationship with Brittany Renner when he was 18 and she was 26, and mental health concerns for Kai Jones and James Bouknight.

Rose also mentioned Jordan's decision to sell his majority stake in the team was allegedly made to pay off gambling debts. Michael Jordan's time as a player in the NBA was spectacular, but as an owner, he struggled to compile a competitive Hornets roster during his time in the front office.

