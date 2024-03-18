5x All-Star John Wall gives his sleeper Western Conference pick as title contender

John Wall has not played since he was waived by the Houston Rockets last season following a three-team trade involving the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. Wall remains active on social media and recently made his Western Conference sleeper as a potential title contender.

In an appearance on "The OGs Show" with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Wall was asked about the Clippers' chances of making a run for the championship. The five-time All-Star last played for the Clippers before getting dealt back to Houston.

Here's what Wall said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they have a chance. Most important I think, y'all know, you've been the Finals, is staying healthy for sure. I think T. Lue's a hell of a coach, I love playing for him, he's a great guy, man. Nothing but high respect for him."

Expand Tweet

John Wall also pointed out James Harden's comments about being the system in all of the teams he has played in his career. Wall did not think that it was a wrong statement because Harden made life easier for the LA Clippers this season, especially for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The 33-year-old guard even praised Leonard and George's work ethic and how it would help the team in a potential championship run. The Clippers are in the final season of playing at Crypto.com Arena and will be entering a new era.

Steve Ballmer has huge plans for the Clippers and their new home arena – the Intuit Dome. It will be a great way to advertise the new home of his team with a championship banner for next season.

Also Read: James Harden gets ripped by NBA Twitter for abysmal 9-point outing in blowout loss to Hawks

John Wall interested in signing with the Miami Heat

John Wall was at his best with the Washington Wizards.

John Wall was one of the best point guards in the league when he was with the Washington Wizards. But a couple of major injuries robbed Wall of his explosiveness and were one of the reasons why he's not been on an NBA roster since last season.

In the same interview with "The OGs Show," Wall expressed his interest in joining the Miami Heat. He believes the Heat needs someone like him who can play the point, make the right plays and score when necessary.

"I talk about that all the time, you know what I mean?" Wall said. "Just feel like I can help them a lot. ... Somebody that can make plays and pick-and-roll for them. But even if I didn't start, coming off the bench, I think I could be another person that can help them and impact them. Like me and (Udonis Haslem) talked about this plenty of times, and I work out with (Bam Adebayo) a lot."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Like we were the road team" - Paul George sounds off on tenant vibes for Clippers while playing Lakers at Cypto.com Arena