Paul George sounds off on tenant vibes for Clippers while playing Lakers at Cypto.com Arena: "Like we were the road team"

Paul George feels like an outsider whenever the LA Clippers play the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers have played the Lakers for the final time this season unless they face each other in the playoffs later. They are set to leave Crypto.com Arena and move to the Intuiti Dome next season.

One of the topics discussed was the start of the Clippers rebrand and the pending move to a new arena. George acknowledged that it's tough to share a place with the Lakers in Los Angeles and it always felt like they were outsiders in their "own" place.

"You literally go into Crypto and it it feels like we like are renting the space," George said. "It feels like we're borrowing the court. ... We can't never walk over there. It feels it has that feeling and then like I don't know if you didn't go to the game last night (Feb. 28). Going to the game like it was literally a 50-50 game.When the Lakers were making their run, the arena was going crazy and it sounded like we were the road team at that point."

Paul George was talking about the final matchup between the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers at Crypto.com with the Clippers as the home team. It happened last Wednesday, with the Lakers coming back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Clippers in one of the best games of the season.

LeBron James had 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists to lead the Lakers. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in James' career and another chapter to the Lakers-Clippers rivalry.

Paul George looking forward to playing at new Clippers arena

Paul George is excited to play at the Intuit Dome next season even though he could be a free agent this summer. George already discussed possibly adjust his pregame routine when they start playing at the new LA Clippers arena in Inglewood.

"It's definitely going to take an adjustment," George said. "I think I'll still stick to the routine of going to workout, coming back, getting a nap, relaxing, chilling, lounging and then heading over. I don't think that'll change anything but it would be an adjustment to start out going to a whole new location um and then figuring out how to get in and out. You know it's going to be hectic once it opens."

George can opt out of his contract at the end of the season and become a free agent. But with Kawhi Leonard already signed to a new contract, the expectation for the Clippers is that they will try to bring back George and James Harden.

