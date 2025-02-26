$60,000,000 former All-Star mocks Lakers coach JJ Redick for missing sleep before facing Nikola Jokic and Nuggets - "That should tell y'all something"

Following Saturday's 123-100 road win over Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke about his rigorous preparation for the contest. Two days later, former All-Star forward Kenyon Martin mocked Redick for overthinking his defensive tactics against the three-time MVP.

Ad

Despite Denver entering Saturday riding a league-best nine-game winning streak, LA led wire to wire. Jokic recorded his 26th triple-double of the season with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. However, he was limited to just 2-for-7 shooting (28.6%) while racking up six turnovers.

The Lakers made life difficult for Jokic all game. They played physical defense and limited the 2023 NBA champion's looks by throwing multiple defenders at him and intercepting his passing lanes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After LA's statement victory, Redick noted that he endured two sleepless nights leading up to the showdown.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I thought our guys' conviction to execute a game plan and stick with that game plan was excellent," Redick said.

"I told the group this. There are certain moments throughout the season you get up for. I pretty much haven't slept since we walked off the court in Portland. I put a lot of time into this game. Our staff spent a lot of time on this game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, on Monday's episode of "Gil's Arena," Martin ridiculed Redick's postgame comments and questioned his coaching chops. According to the $60 million ex-pro (via Celebrity Net Worth), triple-teaming Jokic should have been a no-brainer for Redick.

"That motherf**ker said he didn't sleep for two days trying to prepare for this game. That should tell y'all something," Martin said. "That motherf**ker couldn't sleep. You know what? F**king triple-team.

Ad

"Motherf**ker, you could have watched the previous 15 games and it would have told him, 'Well, maybe we should not only put two (defenders) on him. Maybe we should try more. How many people are we allowed to put out there, ref?'"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nevertheless, Redick's preparation paid off, as his squad secured a decisive win against one of the Western Conference's premier teams.

Also Read: "Someone I was very high on" - JJ Redick makes his feelings crystal clear on $32,000,000 rising star ahead of Lakers vs Mavericks

Kenyon Martin says JJ Redick's Lakers can't beat Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets in playoffs

Despite Saturday's lopsided result, Kenyon Martin added that he doesn't view JJ Redick's Lakers as a legitimate playoff threat to the Nuggets.

Ad

According to Martin, Nikola Jokic will step up his offensive game when it counts, leaving LA helpless.

"(Triple-teaming Jokic) is the only chance y'all have," Martin said (timestamp: 3:37). "The man took seven shots. In a playoff series, (do) you think he's only gonna take seven f**king shots?"

Ad

Saturday's victory marked the Lakers' first over the Nuggets since last year's 4-1 first-round postseason defeat against them. However, they have since shaken up their lineup considerably, acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal on Feb. 2.

So, a potential LA-Denver playoff rematch would involve far different dynamics.

Also Read: "I miss being around him every day" - JJ Redick shares honest feelings on Anthony Davis as ex-Laker returns to LA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback