76ers superstar James Harden is expected to lose $100 million because of his trade demand from Nets in 2022

James Harden's free agency decision has continued to make headlines in recent weeks. With the former MVP currently looking to depart Philadelphia in search of greener pastures, he seems poised to join his fourth team in four years.

While his repeated team hopping has earned him plenty of criticism from NBA fans, it turns out that his decision to leave Brooklyn in 2022 could cost him. Had James Harden stayed in Brooklyn for the 2022 season, the team would have likely offered him a max contract to keep him and Durant together.

Instead, Harden landed in Philadelphia, where he instead wound up opting out of the remaining year of his deal in order to re-sign for less. The move freed up cap space for the 76ers, who used the money to sign P.J. Tucker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This offseason, Harden could have opted out of the second year of his extension, however his value on the market isn't worth the max deal he missed out on. As a result, he has now opted into the second year of his extension, and is looking to land on another team.

After the upcoming season, Harden will once again hit free agency and look to secure a bag on the open market. By that time, he will be 35 years old, and given his age, will be unlikely to secure himself a max deal.

Between missing out on a max deal in Brooklyn, the pay cut and his next deal, Harden's losses will near $100M.

Considering he and Durant on the Brooklyn Nets was believed to be more than a formidable duo, many have wondered if Harden jumped the gun leaving the Nets.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

James Harden's next destination, where does he want to go?

While James Harden has opted into the second year of his extension, the former MVP wants out of Philadelphia. While some have theorized that the team will be unable to find him a suitable landing spot, it sounds as though Harden has his mind set on LA.

From the sounds of things, the whole ordeal has fractured James Harden's relationship with Daryl Morey. As Shams Charania reported last week, the ongoing negotiations have soured the relationship.

After Harden played a key role in coach Doc Rivers being fired, he reportedly wound up requesting a trade, much to the dismay of the 76ers organization. Since then, the talk surrounding Harden has revolved around a deal to LA.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game 6

While a straight-up deal seems unlikely, the latest rumors have indicated that Harden and P.J. Tucker could be packaged together in a trade with the Clippers. Although there's been no word on when a trade could take place, Yahoo Sports has reported that Harden will likely attend training camp:

"If this saga does drag out through September and until media day on Oct. 2, Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp, according to league sources. You can cause far more headaches for the organization you’re trying to leave by showing up, as opposed to staying home."

With the season rapidly approaching in October, only time will tell where James Harden winds up starting the season.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!