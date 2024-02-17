9x All-star Paul George's wife Daniela shows off $8,500 Zeina dress amid luxe vacation 

As Paul George prepares for his return to Indiana for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the former Fresno State Bulldog took a vacation with his wife Daniela Rajic. The couple, as seen in Rajic's Instagram story, was on a luxury vacation, where Rajic's fashion choice stood out.

Daniela Rajic is prepared to spend quality time with her husband while ensuring that she's dressed for the part. Her fashion choice in the aforementioned story was a Zeina dress worth $8,500, according to its website.

The Zeina sheer knitted dress has a luxurious terracotta hue and boasts a wider shoulder strap along with a half-moon neckline. It's crafted from a blend of 70% acrylic and 30% polyamide, bringing a light-weight feel to the skin.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic spends date night in style

The happy couple were all smiles on vacation, with PG 13 seen mixing his own cocktails. They capped the evening with a dinner with a romantic ambience. The next day, George and Rajic relaxed by playing a game of golf.

Paul George and Daniela Rajic enjoys a game of golf

Paul George has been to nine of the last 12 NBA All-Star Games and three while with the LA Clippers. He's joined by teammate Kawhi Leonard as part of the 2024 NBA Western Conference All-Stars.

The Clippers are 35-17 and third in the Western Conference, right behind the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This season, George is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. He's shooting nearly 46% from the field and 39.3% beyond the 3-point line. His free throw percentage, at 91%, is the best among the Clippers rotation players.

Who is Paul George's wife, Daniela Rajic?

Daniela George, formerly Daniela Rajic's relationship with her husband George started in 2013. Their relationship blossomed with the arrival of their two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, and son, Paul Jr., who was born in October 2021.

The couple got engaged in Nov. 2020 after Paul and Daniela exchanged vows in June that year.

Daniela has ventured into the fashion world, co-founding Nude Swim in collaboration with Sarah Patterson, wife of former NBA player, Patrick Patterson. She also launched SD Pick, which was rebranded to Luxe Picks.