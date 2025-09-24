"A healthy Zion about to be trouble" - NBA fans react to Zion Williamson's physical transformation before contract year

Zion Williamson is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA over the last decade. On his day, the Pelicans star dominates everything on a basketball court. However, consistent injuries have always held back the 2019 NBA draft's No. 1 pick.Williamson drew comparisons to greats of the game like LeBron James. However, the huge tower of expectations tumbled down quickly when he played only 24 games in his rookie season. The injuries kept troubling the Pelicans star season after season. Williamson's big build was criticized for the repeated injuries. Now, it looks like he is starting his redemption arc with his latest display doing the rounds on the internet. On Tuesday, the Pelicans' X account shared a picture of Williamson, who is looking lean.The fans were hyped to see Williamson's transformation as they flooded the comment section with their opinions.&quot;A healthy Zion about to be trouble,&quot; one fan said.Action Banks @action_bankLINKA healthy Zion about to be trouble&quot;I think the blue light defo makes his arms look smaller, but goddd damn did bro slim out,&quot; another fan said.&quot;damn he looks slim as hell, all timer season incoming,&quot; another fan said.One fan remarked that Williamson is in a crucial season of his contract and predicted his stats for the next season.&quot;Contract year….you know what time it is. 28-12-5 incoming,&quot; the fan commented.Brandon Perry @TheBrandonPerryLINKContract year….you know what time it is. 28-12-5 incoming&quot;Ohhh my God it's bouta get crazyyy,&quot; another fan said.&quot;That weight was holding him back comeback season loading,&quot; another fan said.Exploring Zion Williamson's special contract stipulationsThe 2025-26 NBA season will be the third year of Zion Williamson's five-year $197,230,450 contract with the Pelicans. The Pelicans star's contract requires him to weigh less than a particular limit and play a set number of games to ensure he is paid.According to Spotrac, Williamson's 20% contract in the 2025-26 season is only guaranteed provided he passes all six weigh-in milestones during the 2024-25 season.Next, 40% of his contract gets guaranteed this season if he plays at least 41 games, 20% more if he plays at least 51 games, and 20% more if he plays at least 61 games for his team.The most crucial criterion allows the Pelicans to pay Williamson nothing in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons if he does not meet the stipulations. Therefore, it is a crucial season for Williamson, as his future with the Pelicans is on the line.