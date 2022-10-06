"A leader and just whatever it takes, I'm prepared and understand what the assignment is this year" - 7x All-Star speaks out on taking accountability as LA Clippers gear up for 2022-23 NBA season

LA Clippers star Paul George appears to be on a mission this season. In an interview with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, George explained his mindset and outlook heading into another NBA season.

Paul George is widely regarded as one of the best shooting guards and two-way players in the league. Given his versatile style of play at his size, George seamlessly flows between offense and defense. This makes him an ideal counterpart for fellow LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Although he is considered one of the best in the game, George hasn't had a lot of title success in his career. With particular reference to the playoffs as of late, the 32-year-old has repeatedly come up short due to performance issues and injuries.

Making a comeback from an injury-riddled season, Paul George appears to be locked in for the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Ohm Youngmisuk, when asked about what version of him would be seen this year, George said:

"I am more focused than I have ever been. You talked about locked in, I am locked into this year. I mean, that's what you're going to get. A leader and just whatever it takes, I'm prepared and understand what the assignment is this year."

When asked what the assignment was, George said:

"Winning it all."

"I am more focused than I've ever been. You talked about locked in, I am locked in to this year." - via Paul George is all the way locked in for this season

From a WCF appearance to being knocked out of the Play-In in the span of two years, the LA Clippers have a lot of ground to cover to become contenders. However, with a healthy duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers look as tough as anybody out there.

Having George locked in could certainly be a massive upgrade for the team. After notching an average of 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game last season, the LA Clippers will certainly hope to see their star improve upon these numbers.

The LA Clippers are viewed as title-contenders

The LA Clippers may have had a terrible showing in the final days of last year's regular-season. However, their fortunes are due to change this upcoming season. Featuring the return of their superstar duo and a roster at full strength, the Clippers will head into the season as title-contenders.

2. Warriors (25%)

3. Clippers (21%)

43% of NBA GMs in this year's survey think the Milwaukee Bucks will win the title
2. Warriors (25%)
3. Clippers (21%)
4. Celtics (11%)

The majority of the hype surrounding the Clippers' title aspirations comes from the long-awaited return of Kawhi Leonard. Leonard, who missed significant time due to a knee injury, made his return to the side during the preseason.

NBA @NBA Some of the best plays from Kawhi Leonard's first game back in 476 days Some of the best plays from Kawhi Leonard's first game back in 476 days ⬇️ https://t.co/Z3teHi2EmW

Linking up with teammates Paul George and Reggie Jackson, the Clippers boast a solid perimeter trio in their starting lineup. However, one aspect that sees them as title-favorites happens to be their roster depth.

With players such as John Wall, Norman Powell and Robert Covington on the bench, the Clippers have an extremely deep roster that could serve them well.

LA have already started off strong as they won their first two games of the preseason. Additionally, the Clippers were fortunate to see Leonard and George perform well in their preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the superstar duo combining for 23 points in extremely limited minutes, LA could have solid hopes for the future if the two remain healthy.

