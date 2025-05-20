"A miniature LeBron James" - NBA insider claims Julius Randle mirroring 4x champ with Anthony Edwards unlocks Timberwolves’ title ceiling

Julius Randle has been phenomenal for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA playoffs. As the second option to Anthony Edwards, he's stepped up his game and has taken significant responsibility on the court. With how he's played in the previous round, ESPN's Brian Windhorst couldn't help but compare him to a four-time champion.

Randle was one of the main reasons the Wolves were unstoppable against the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals. They took the Warriors to five games and made the most of an injured team. Since he dealt with a hamstring strain, Golden State - who didn't have Steph Curry - struggled to match Minnesota.

Julius Randle made the most of his size and did everything on the floor. Ahead of the Western Conference finals against the OKC Thunder, Windhorst credited the three-time All-Star for his actions against the Warriors.

"He averaged 25, 7 and 7," Windhorst said about Randle against the Warriors on ESPN's "NBA Today". "6-foot-9 point-forward, averaging those kinds of numbers. Who does that remind you of? How about LeBron James?

"He's acting like a miniature LeBron James in this postseason being a force with his size... This type of player next to Ant is what's taking the Wolves to the next level."

Brian Windhorst added that Randle's play makes the Wolves a title-contending team. Throughout the first two rounds of the postseason, the star forward has averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. His shot selection has also been reliable for the team, as he's made 50.9 percent of his field goals.

With Julius Randle playing smart basketball this year, the Wolves could give the Thunder a challenge.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Julius Randle is the key to the Wolves going to the Finals

Julius Randle has been a difference maker for Minnesota in this year's postseason. While he still takes the occasional shots from beyond the arc and the mid-range, Randle has also been more aggressive inside. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has seen the difference for the Wolves with how the star forward has played.

On Monday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," the longtime analyst commended Randle for playing well and added that the 2021 Most Improved Player's performance has made center Rudy Gobert look better.

He said Julius Randle's aggressiveness is the key to Minnesota advancing to the NBA Finals.

"Julius Randle, to me, is the key," Smith said. "If Randle shows up and plays the way he has played throughout these playoffs, I believe the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to the Finals."

Julius Randle has proven to be important for the Wolves and with his career postseason stats - 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25 games - the forward could inspire Minnesota to take the lead in the first game of the Conference finals against OKC Thunder on Tuesday.

