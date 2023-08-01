"A whole different player" - Anthony Edwards announces changing his jersey number after 3 years in NBA

Entering his fourth season in the league, Anthony Edwards just recently announced in an interview with Shams Charania on Stadium that he will be changing jersey numbers.

"I wanna let all Minnesota Timberwolves fans know that I'm just switching from number one to number five this year," Edwards said. "It should be fun. Whole different player. Just a different level of play, because I got my number on my back now."

Edwards mentioned in the interview that he always had a special connection with the No. 5. Back when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, he wore 5 on his jersey.

After getting drafted first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards tried acquiring the same jersey number again. Unfortunately, he was not able to do so as one of his teammates already had the same jersey number.

Anthony Edwards comments on his new contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves

When asked by Shams Charania regarding his newly signed contract with the Timberwolves, Edwards said:

"It was dope man. I think the work just started when I signed the contract. So, I'm excited for what's to come ... my team. I'm super excited."

Regarding his new contract, Edwards signed a five-year extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a franchise player alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

