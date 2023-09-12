A young fan steals the show as he takes down Shaquille O'Neal at the gym

Shaquille O'Neal is considered by many to be the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. In his prime, the 7-foot-1, 325-pound big man would routinely demolish teams with his overpowering size and skills.

Long retired, Shaq still frequently goes to the gym to work out. In one of his visits to a fitness center, he had this interaction with a fan:

The young boy probably had no idea who the giant of a man he bumped fist with was. But it was an experience he will likely not forget for the rest of his life.

O’Neal’s interaction with the little boy wasn’t surprising. He has a soft spot for children and is sometimes known by them as Shaq-a-Claus. The millionaire gives something to kids almost every Christmas time.

The boy in the video might easily become one of O'Neal’s biggest fans even if he has long retired from basketball.

Shaquille O'Neal is working hard to get in shape

Shaquille O'Neal is 51 years old and a millionaire. He is also working hard to earn a “12-pack.” The LA Lakers legend revealed earlier this month that he is now down to 351 pounds. The goal, however, is to reach 330 or 315.

“I’ve got a five-pack now so I’ve got seven more packs to go because I want to take my shirt off on Instagram.

“I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs. I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror. I was like, 'I'm gonna lose 20' and then I was trying to lose 20."

O’Neal recently underwent a hip-surgery replacement. A week after the said operation, he was back in the gym. The three-time NBA Finals MVP is dead serious in his goals that he rarely took time off from his program despite the surgery.

Shaquille O'Neal has his gym but when he’s on the road, he also tries to go to the gym. It’s during times like that that he gets to meet and mingle with people. The young boy in the video is one of those fortunate enough to have interacted with the legendary basketball player.

