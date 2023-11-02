'About 4 fouls on Tre Jones lmao': Contentious Kevin Durant call upheld by Suns-Spurs L2M report leaves NBA fans seething

The showdown between Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama came down to the wire on Tueday night as the San Antonio Spurs came out as 115-114 victors. Despite leading the entire game, the Phoenix Suns were stunned by how the Spurs mounted a comeback and edged them for the win.

The Suns led by as much as 20 points before the Spurs slowly mounted a comeback. On the game's final play, the ball was snatched away from KD by Keldon Johnson. Many, including the Phoenix star, thought that the referees missed a foul call.

After it was reviewed, the league's L2M or Last Two Minute report revealed that the officials didn't make a mistake in not calling it a foul.

Watch the sequence below.

After seeing the reports, fans shared their dismay as they thought that a foul should've been called. Here are some of the fans who shared their opinions on the noncall.

This fan acknowledged the accuracy of the noncall on Johnson but thinks Tre Jones should've been called for a foul.

"As a Spur fan,, no there wasn't a foul by Keldon.. there was about 4 fouls on Trey Jones tho lmmfao.. dude even grabbed KDs arm and s***.. hilarious"

These fans wrote that Jones should've been called for the foul as well.

"Bro was clearly fouled."

"Kelton Johnson didn't foul. It was the other guy who slapped and cut KD's face. Slapping someone in the face and cutting him is a foul."

"You could debate that there’s a foul on jones but there’s no way it’s a foul on Johnson."

Here are other fans who shared the same sentiment.

KD and the Suns (2-2) have a shot at vengeance as they host the Spurs (2-2) on Thursday.

Kevin Durant joins the 27,000-point club

Despite Phoenix's disappointing loss on Tuesday night, Kevin Durant made history while scoring 26 points against the Spurs. He joins LeBron James as the only active player with 27,000 career points. Durant recently surpassed Hakeem Olajuwon on the all-time scoring list.

He's 12th on the all-time list with 27,001 points. The next player he can surpass is Elvin Hayes, who has 27,313. It's expected that Durant will be able to make it into the top 10 by the end of the season. With the way he's been scoring as of late, it's not impossible for him to do so.

