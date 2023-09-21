"About to be the Antonio Brown of the NBA" - Fans show no mercy as Kai Jones' bizarre social media behavior continues

Kai Jones, after going viral for dunking on Victor Wembanyama, has been showing bizarre behavior for the past few weeks. In the most recent video he released on social media, he was seen dancing randomly and doing splits.

As the video hit the internet, netizens were quick to feast on Jones' dance moves.

One fan actually compared Jones to NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown for his off-field antics.

Replying to the comment, another fan said that it sets the divide between Jones and Brown in terms of skill in their respective sports. Jones, on the Charlotte Hornets roster, has been battling for minutes while Brown was a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Some even said that Jones could be homosexual following those dance moves.

Basketball fans also want to check on what is going on at the head of Jones and assume that he took something to make him high.

Kai Jones denies that he was on drugs or intoxicated

This is not the first time that Kai Jones released a bizarre video. Just a few weeks ago, he went live on his social media page saying that he won't be traded by the Charlotte Hornets.

“If I get that call on my phone, I will have my bye, but I don't think that's gonna happen anytime soon,” said Jones.

Days after the viral video, Jones went to Twitter diffusing rumors that he was on drugs or on alcohol influence when he went live on social media.

"I was not on drugs or intoxicated I was enjoying my night in my crib y’all bugging," said Jones.

In two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Kai Jones averages career numbers of 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds. He also shot 56.7% from the field and has a 73% free throw percentage.

This summer, Kai Jones joined DeAndre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon in representing the Bahamas in the FIBA Olympic Pre-qualifying tournament. He is expected to suit up again in the 2024 FIBA OQT tournament.