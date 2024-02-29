"Absolute beast, DPOY for a reason”: LeBron James shouts out Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett following viral Instagram video

LeBron James and the LA Lakers came back from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to shock the LA Clippers on Wednesday. After their thrilling 116-112 victory, the superstar forward shouted out his recent workout partner, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett.

On Tuesday, James shared an Instagram post featuring him and Garrett working out together. In the post's caption, he highlighted their brotherly relationship. He also praised the 28-year-old’s work ethic.

“IRON SHARPENS IRON!! Big bro and big [little] bro getting after it! Giving him the full blueprint and more! P.S., I know y’all know this already but he’s an ABSOLUTE BEAST!!” James wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following Wednesday’s comeback win over the Clippers, the four-time MVP was asked how his viral workout with Garrett went. James once again raved about the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“I mean, he’s an absolute beast, Defensive Player of the Year for a reason, and he’s gonna continue to be great,” James said.

James added that he always takes it upon himself to show the next generation of athletes what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

“I’ve always felt like it’s my job to continue to show the next generation the blueprint, regardless of sport,” James said. “So, it was a pleasure for me, and I hope it was for him as well. Just two kids trying to be great.”

Expand Tweet

Also Read: “MY GLORIOUS KING LEBRON SAVED ME”: Lakers fans awestruck with LeBron James’ 34 points taking over Battle of LA

LeBron James dominates Clippers following viral workout with Myles Garrett

Following his viral workout with Myles Garrett, LeBron James delivered a vintage performance against the Clippers on Wednesday.

James finished with a game-high 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and seven 3-pointers on 61.9% shooting. That included him outscoring the Clippers 19-16 in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers overcome a 98-77 deficit with 11:45 remaining in the game.

Expand Tweet

The remarkable outing marked the 20-time All-Star’s 14th game with 30-plus points this season, as he continues to defy Father Time in Year 21.

With the victory, the Lakers (32-28) improved to ninth in the Western Conference, continuing their quest to secure a play-in/playoff spot in the stacked conference. They will look to start a winning streak when they host the struggling Washington Wizards (9-49) on Thursday. The Wizards have lost an NBA-worst 12 straight games.

As for the Clippers (37-20, fourth in the West), they also host the Wizards in their next game on Friday. They will look to redeem themselves following Wednesday’s mishap.

Also Read: Top 5 highlights from the LA Lakers vs LA Clippers ft. LeBron James historic takeover - February 28