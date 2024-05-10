“Acted in an incredibly cowardly way” - Warriors radio host berates Adam Silver for letting Patrick Beverley off the hook with suspension

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was mired in controversy following his hostile behavior during Milwaukee's 120-98 Game 6 first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers. On Thursday, the NBA issued Beverley a four-game suspension, but according to Golden State Warriors radio host Mark Willard, his punishment is far too lenient.

With 2:32 remaining in the Bucks' Game 6 road loss, which eliminated them from postseason contention, Beverley threw a basketball at multiple Pacers fans.

During his first throw, he could be seen hitting a woman in the side of the head. The 35-year-old appeared to apologize before a male fan tossed the ball back to him. However, he promptly threw the ball back at the fan, with security and his teammates stepping in.

After Milwaukee's playoff elimination, Beverley displayed unprofessionalism in his postgame interview. He refused to answer questions from ESPN’s Malinda Adams because she wasn't subscribed to his podcast.

The NBA referenced both incidents in its announcement of Beverley's suspension. It said he was penalized for "forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability."

Willard highlighted how NBA commissioner Adam Silver should have cracked down harder on Beverley to deter him and other players from engaging in hostile actions. On 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" radio show, he blasted Silver for being too "cowardly" to drop the hammer on the 12-year veteran.

"Adam Silver acted in an incredibly cowardly way," Willard said.

"Patrick Beverley was suspended for four games. Not for throwing a ball at a fan, but for throwing a ball at a fan twice, hitting two fans, and they looped in what they called, 'Inappropriate behavior toward a media member.' The entire evening amounted to a four-game suspension. ... You come up with four games?"

Willard added that Silver might as well have encouraged players to engage in altercations with fans and ignore reporters at their leisure.

"Why don't you just send a memo to the players union and say, 'If you don't like what fans are doing in the stands, go after them,'" Willard said. "'It's fine. If you don't like what the reporters are asking in the locker room, turn your back on them. Make sure that you only speak to people who are financially helping you, even though you're a millionaire.'"

Notably, Beverley issued apologies for both incidents before his suspension. Nonetheless, a four-game suspension only marks around 5% of the NBA's 82-game season. So, the league probably could have issued a more severe suspension to ensure it got its message across.

Patrick Beverley under investigation for throwing a basketball at Pacers fans during Game 6

While Patrick Beverley only got a four-game suspension from the NBA for throwing a basketball at multiple Pacers, he could face additional consequences.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Beverley is also being investigated by Indianapolis police. Detectives are reportedly "working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved."

It remains to be seen if the police department will take legal action against the veteran guard. However, he is set to hit free agency this offseason, with his one-year, $3.2 million contract expiring. So, the controversy could affect his chances of landing a new deal.

