“Acting a fool”: Vexed Kevin Garnett blasts Steve Kerr and Warriors for not holding Draymond Green accountable

Draymond Green and his on-court actions have finally caught up with him. The league announced on Wednesday that it was suspending Green indefinitely, citing his recent flagrant plays. NBA great Kevin Garnett blamed the coach and the organization for not handling the situation at the earliest possible time.

In a recent episode of KG Certified on Showtime Basketball, the former NBA champion lambasted coach Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. He blasted them for ignoring and not confronting Green for his previous actions.

According to Garnett, the Warriors are too afraid to talk to Green and get transparent with him. He called out the team for not stepping up at the right time, which could have fixed the situation fairly quickly. Garnett said:

“I actually think the organization is afraid to go talk to him and be real. bro ain't no billion dollar corp, acting a fool if one of us ain't going to step up and say something. They afraid of this man or it's a level of respect to where they like we don't really want to fu-- with that. none of us really built to go there with dude that's what it feels like or they would have cured it already.”

Draymond Green is arguably the best and most influential defensive player of his generation. He has singlehandedly changed the style of the modern NBA. There is no doubt that the Warriors would not have been a dynasty without Green and his influential management of defense on the court.

It would not be an easy assignment for the Warriors to take harsh action against the former Defensive Player of the Year. However, it is a good time for the Warriors to have an open conversation with the Warriors’ star.

Draymond Green gets support from Warriors and NBA players

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and former Warriors star Kevin Durant spoke on Draymond Green's situation. After the Warriors' defensive star was suspended indefinitely, Durant offered support for Green.

Speaking on the subject, Kerr told the media in the postgame conference that Green’s actions were beyond the basketball court and more about his life. He also said that the suspension would give Green an opportunity to change and come back better.

"The answer is to help Draymond and give him the help he needs, give him the opportunity to make a change that will not only help him and help our team, but help him for the rest of his life."

“It's not just about an outburst on the court. This is about his life. Look at the past year and what's happened - it's clear he needs the opportunity to change. And that's what an indefinite suspension gives him the opportunity for."

Kevin Durant, who was a teammate of Durant between 2016 and 2019 offered his support for the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year. The Phoenix Suns star said that hopefully Green can put everything behind him and continue playing basketball.

"I hope Draymond gets the help he needs. It's been incident after incident…Hopefully, he gets the help he needs to get back on the court and put all this stuff behind him."

Green and Durant were also involved in an altercation when both were teammates. Later on, Durant moved to the Brooklyn Nets and joined Kyrie Irving.