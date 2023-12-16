Did Kevin Durant bench 315 lbs to prove Andre Iguodala wrong? Debunking viral tweet

Former teammates Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala have been in the news, as the retired NBA player bared the only potential weakness of former league MVP Durant, which is avoiding going to the weight room. As a result, videos and photos of Durant lifting weights have surfaced to debunk Igoudala's claim.

Kevin Durant played for the Golden State Warriors for three years, from 2016 to 2019 and won two championships and as many NBA Finals MVP awards. Joining him on the Warriors 'Death 5' lineup is Andre Iguodala who served as their veteran and defensive dynamo.

In the recent podcast of Andre Iguodala alongside former NBA player Evan Turner, he was in admiration of Durant's work ethic but also cited that Durant's only flaw is that he won't lift weights.

"There is only one flaw in KD's game, and it has nothing to do with basketball. KD's only flaw is he won't lift weights," Iguodala said. "He won't come at the show, and let me ask him. But if you watch him work out, it's the most beautiful thing I have ever seen."

Kevin Durant responded to that and made a sarcastic remark:

"These boys say anything on these podcasts".

Now another video surfaced that Durant went to Suns practice early to prove to Igoudala that he can bench press 315 lbs.

However, this video is old, but Durant indeed bench pressed. What's not a fact is the timeline, which is that this is a Suns Durant and he went out of his way to prove himself.

Also, NBACentel X account likes to parody the league which means, their posts are meant for humor and not necessarily facts.

Ice Cube goes out of his way to prove that Kevin Durant lifts weights

Coming to the rescue amidst the Andre Iguodala comments is Ice Cube who replied to the post about Kevin Durant not lifting weights. The rapper posted a Google search of the 6-foot-11 NBA All-Star doing a series of workouts in the gym.

It has been five years since Kevin Durant suited up for the Golden State Warriors. He has moved on to join the Brooklyn Nets for a short stint and now plays for the Phoenix Suns.

This season, the 'Slim Reaper' is averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20 games.