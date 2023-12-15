"It's kind of sickening": Steve Kerr takes an indirect jibe at Stephen A's bold take on Steph Curry

The situation with Draymond Green has created a media maelstrom, and it has also dragged the leadership of Steph Curry into the conversation. The Golden State Warriors guard has also been on fire by selective people in the media who believe he should also be responsible for holding Green accountable for his actions.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take recently stated that Curry should be held accountable for what happened. According to Smith, many would be critical of LeBron James if Green was his teammate and believe that Steph Curry should also be held responsible like James would have.

"If this were LeBron James, it fhis was a teammate of LeBron James, we'd be all over LeBron James. Where's the leadership? ... I don't think we should be holding Steph Curry with lesser standards," said Smith.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

These words have already reached the ears of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and he disapproves of how the media has been pointing at Curry for holding Green accountable.

"For anybody to question Steph Curry's leadership, it's actually kind of sickening. And I saw some of that and it was disgusting. [Curry is] one of the finest human beings I have ever been around," said Kerr.

Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr questions the angle of media on putting Steph Curry in the spotlight.

The NBA has ruled that Draymond Green will have an indefinite suspension after taking a swing at Jusuf Nurkic. There will be a deliberation on how long the suspension should be, and it will be announced soon.

As the Warriors await the final verdict, Steve Kerr laments that the Warriors have been on fire from the media for Green's actions. However, he reiterates that it is now part of the job of athletes to handle these kinds of situations.

"That is the climate that we are living and these guys, part of all of us is just the climate we're living in," said Kerr. "As long as these guys, the judgment, the criticisms, that's fine but part of it it's not easy. We are all human beings. That's part of the big job these days as a professional athlete."

According to Kerr, even media takes that are somewhat biased or unnecessary are something that puzzles him, and professional athletes will have to get used to things like that as well.

"We have to deal with everything and we have to accept it but there are times when, you kind of have to say, 'that's the angle you are going to take, you are going to question Steph Curry's leadership?' Like really? We are going to do that? Think about that," he added.

The Golden State Warriors have a 10-13 record and will face the LA Clippers next. Moreover, without Draymond Green, the team has struggled and is 3-5 without him.