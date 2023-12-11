“Actually insightful”: Evan Turner backs Zion Williamson amid conditioning drama with brow-raising stats

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been receiving criticism for his performance in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Aside from his subpar performance, his conditioning has received flack from experts and fans.

Conditioning has been one of Williamson's weakest points since entering the league in 2019. This has caused him to get injuries and be sidelined for lengthy periods, often crippling the Pelicans' depth.

Former NBA player Evan Turner came to Williamson's aid amid the criticism. A post on X (formerly Twitter), shows that Williamson is averaging more points than some stars who don't get criticized.

"This is actually insightful," Turner said.

The Pelicans star is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He's averaging at least four fewer points and two rebounds less than last season. But Williamson still has done more than the stars on the list, and they haven't been heavily criticized for their play this season.

Charles Barkley blasts Zion Williamson for not being in condition

NBA legend Charles Barkley has been vocal in his criticism of Zion Williamson in the past. After his abysmal performance against the LA Lakers on Thursday, Barkley didn't hold back in his thoughts on what Williamson's problems are.

"The thing that disturbs me is, he's not a young kid. When Moses (Malone) told me I was fat and lazy, I was a rookie," Barkley said. "He's been in the league long enough. He's got two guys on the team that are better than him and they shouldn't be. He was the No. 1 pick in the draft. He should be a better player than (Brandon) Ingram and CJ (McCollum). He's not even close.

"No. 1, he's gotta get in shape. I've been very disappointed. He's averaging six rebounds a game. He's only had two double-doubles all season. ... A big guy that talented should never get less than 10 rebounds. He should be averaging 11-12 rebounds a game. But he doesn't run the floor at all."

Barkley dealt with a similar situation when he first started his career. He had the legendary Moses Malone call him out for being overweight and helped him shed weight. When he reached the ideal weight, he started to become a more consistent player, while still being a strong presence inside.

The former Phoenix Suns star still maintained the identity of being a heavier athlete but was able to become an 11-time All-Star and icon in the NBA.

