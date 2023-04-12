"AD had a brain fart" - LeBron James hilariously trolls Anthony Davis after he messed up Dennis Schroder's game-winning three

The LA Lakers pulled out a 108-102 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their play-in matchup on Tuesday night. However, the Lakers could have avoided overtime if not for a critical foul from star big man Anthony Davis. The Lakers took the lead on a go-ahead three-pointer from point guard Dennis Schroder with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation. LA's lead was then quickly erased after Davis fouled Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley on a corner three-pointer with just 0.1 seconds remaining. Luckily for the Lakers, they were still able to secure a victory in overtime and joke about the foul after the game.

In his postgame interview, Lakers star forward LeBron James joked about how Davis ruined Schroder’s big moment:

“It’s unfortunate that AD had a brain fart and messed his game-winner up,” James said.

Davis then quickly jumped in to apologize for the foul:

“I messed his game-winner up, I apologize. I definitely apologize,” Davis said.

The Lakers were led by James with a game-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks on 57.1% shooting. Davis added 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks on 52.6% shooting. Meanwhile, Schroder chipped in with a crucial 21 points.

As for the Wolves, they were led by star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks on 66.7% shooting.

Lakers secure seventh seed and first-round matchup with Memphis

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James

Following their win on Tuesday night, the LA Lakers have secured the seventh seed in the Western Conference. This means that they will be taking on the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. This has been a favorable matchup for LA as the Lakers went 2-1 against the Grizzlies this season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota still has another chance to make the playoffs. The Timberwolves will face the winner of Wednesday’s play-in matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and OKC Thunder. Minnesota fared extremely well against both teams this season, going 2-1 against the Pelicans and 3-1 against the Thunder.

The winner of Minnesota versus New Orleans/OKC will secure the eighth seed and a matchup against the first-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round.

