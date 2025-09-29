  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Davis
  • "AD entering his Kareem era" - NBA fans baffled as Anthony Davis set to rock protective eyewear for remaining career

"AD entering his Kareem era" - NBA fans baffled as Anthony Davis set to rock protective eyewear for remaining career

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 29, 2025 20:06 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game One - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Anthony Davis set to rock protective eyewear for remaining career [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans were caught off guard when Anthony Davis announced that he would be wearing protective eyewear for the remainder of his NBA career. The Dallas Mavericks star has gotten hit in his eyes on multiple occasions, especially when he played with the LA Lakers.

Ad

On Monday, when Davis arrived on the podium to speak to the media, there was a significant redness in his right eye. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, it was caused by the drops that he had been using. This offeseason, the NBA star underwent surgery to repair a detached retina.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The news left NBA fans baffled. While some were happy that the Mavs star was finally prioritizing protecting his eyes, some fans posted hilarious reactions. Reacting to the post, one of the fans hilariously said that the Mavs star was entering a new era.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"AD entering his Kareem era."
Ad

One of the fans implied that if Anthony Davis had started wearing glasses as a Laker, his career would have been different with the Purple and Gold.

"If only he’d done this when he was a Laker. Oh, well. Good luck, AD!"
Ad

Moreover, a fan was upset that the NBA star didn't start using it a few years ago.

"You gotta be fu***** joking he should have been doing this."
Ad

A fan hilariously urged the Mavs star to start using Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's sky hook shot.

"Please start using the skyhook, AD!"
Ad

One of the fans hilariously said that Davis' eyes were a magnet for players.

"Understandable, feels like dudes eyes are a finger magnet."
Ad

A LA Lakers fan was upset that Davis didn't make that decision while he was with the Lakers.

"All of a sudden he wants to protect himself 😐 Lakers begged him to do this."
Ad

Meanwhile, a fan wondered if NBA 2K already had Davis with his eyewear.

"I wonder if they already have AD with the eyewear already for the next 2K."
Ad

This is not the first time that Davis has been wearing protective glasses. In 2020, when Anthony Davis rocked the glasses, his then teammate LeBron James hilariously called him "Anthony Jabbar-Davis."

Ad

Anthony Davis reveals he has been working out in protective eyewear during offseason

Speaking to the media on Monday, Anthony Davis revealed that the mandate to wear the protective eyeglasses was from the doctor.

"That is a mandate for the doctor that I have to...for the rest of the career," he said.
Ad

However, the Mavs star said that he had been trying to get used to it during the offseason.

"I'm not too excited about...I have been wearing them in the summer working out and everything like that. I am tryng tp get used to them...yeah you guys are gonna see me in Horace Grants this year...Kareems."
Ad

Davis didn't reveal if he was going to copy Abdul-Jabbar or Grant in his eyewear.

There has been a long list of NBA greats who have rocked protective eyewear during games. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Horace Grant and James Worthy wore them for most of their careers. Other stars like LeBron James and Amar'e Stoudemire have also rocked the same look before.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications