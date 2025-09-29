"AD entering his Kareem era" - NBA fans baffled as Anthony Davis set to rock protective eyewear for remaining career

NBA fans were caught off guard when Anthony Davis announced that he would be wearing protective eyewear for the remainder of his NBA career. The Dallas Mavericks star has gotten hit in his eyes on multiple occasions, especially when he played with the LA Lakers. On Monday, when Davis arrived on the podium to speak to the media, there was a significant redness in his right eye. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, it was caused by the drops that he had been using. This offeseason, the NBA star underwent surgery to repair a detached retina. The news left NBA fans baffled. While some were happy that the Mavs star was finally prioritizing protecting his eyes, some fans posted hilarious reactions. Reacting to the post, one of the fans hilariously said that the Mavs star was entering a new era. &quot;AD entering his Kareem era.&quot;LINESTAR DFS &amp;amp; PROPS @LineStarAppLINK@BannedMacMahon AD entering his Kareem eraOne of the fans implied that if Anthony Davis had started wearing glasses as a Laker, his career would have been different with the Purple and Gold.&quot;If only he’d done this when he was a Laker. Oh, well. Good luck, AD!&quot;Beth Alfabeto @dawiz88LINK@BannedMacMahon If only he’d done this when he was a Laker. Oh, well. Good luck, AD!Moreover, a fan was upset that the NBA star didn't start using it a few years ago.&quot;You gotta be fu***** joking he should have been doing this.&quot;ulilbro @LukaStepBack_3LINK@BannedMacMahon @mcten You gotta be fu***** joking he should have been doing this.A fan hilariously urged the Mavs star to start using Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's sky hook shot.&quot;Please start using the skyhook, AD!&quot;The Hijacked State @HijackedStateLINK@BannedMacMahon @mcten Please start using the skyhook, AD!One of the fans hilariously said that Davis' eyes were a magnet for players.&quot;Understandable, feels like dudes eyes are a finger magnet.&quot;Stephenjoyer @eflyoungboyLINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine Understandable, feels like dudes eyes are a finger magnetA LA Lakers fan was upset that Davis didn't make that decision while he was with the Lakers.&quot;All of a sudden he wants to protect himself 😐 Lakers begged him to do this.&quot;Rodney Copperbottom 🦂 @CamAlexander22LINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine All of a sudden he wants to protect himself 😐 Lakers begged him to do thisMeanwhile, a fan wondered if NBA 2K already had Davis with his eyewear.&quot;I wonder if they already have AD with the eyewear already for the next 2K.&quot;Just Living The Dream @RockOmega80LINK@TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine I wonder if they already have AD with the eyewear already for the next 2KThis is not the first time that Davis has been wearing protective glasses. In 2020, when Anthony Davis rocked the glasses, his then teammate LeBron James hilariously called him &quot;Anthony Jabbar-Davis.&quot;Anthony Davis reveals he has been working out in protective eyewear during offseasonSpeaking to the media on Monday, Anthony Davis revealed that the mandate to wear the protective eyeglasses was from the doctor. &quot;That is a mandate for the doctor that I have to...for the rest of the career,&quot; he said. However, the Mavs star said that he had been trying to get used to it during the offseason. &quot;I'm not too excited about...I have been wearing them in the summer working out and everything like that. I am tryng tp get used to them...yeah you guys are gonna see me in Horace Grants this year...Kareems.&quot;Davis didn't reveal if he was going to copy Abdul-Jabbar or Grant in his eyewear. There has been a long list of NBA greats who have rocked protective eyewear during games. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Horace Grant and James Worthy wore them for most of their careers. Other stars like LeBron James and Amar'e Stoudemire have also rocked the same look before.