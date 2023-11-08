"AD missing 35 games" - NBA analyst waives red flag for Lakers over Anthony Davis' constant injury troubles

The LA Lakers had an unexpected blow on Monday against the Miami Heat after Anthony Davis was ruled out after halftime. According to the team, AD injured his hip and tried to play through the injury for a few minutes in the third period but had to sit out for the rest of the game.

This recent injury is concerning for the Lakers, as Davis is having one of his best starts to a season so far. He's averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks this season. However, his injury could cause huge trouble for the team.

Speaking on 'First Things First,' Chris Broussard applauded Davis for his efforts last night, but he shared his concerns for the team amid the big man's injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"AD tried. I'll give him credit for going out there and trying to play," Broussard said. "Cause he knows the narrative about him, which has been earned but I give him credit for trying out there and play twice after he got injured."

"Maybe he'll be back from this pretty soon, maybe as soon as Wednesday. But overall, this is a problem. His last three years. 36 games, missed 42 games, missed 26 games. An average of 35 games a year. And the challenge for the Lakers... I don't think they're good enough to withstand AD missing this many games."

"Are you gonna keep playing LeBron 36 minutes a night? He's playing great, but he still can't do it by himself anymore to win games in the West."

Expand Tweet

The Lakers haven't given a timetable for Davis' return on the court. The All-Star big man is hopeful he'll return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

You might also be interested in reading this: What happened to Anthony Davis? Latest injury update on Lakers star as he exits game vs Heat

Darvin Ham addressed Anthony Davis' injury

This season, Anthony Davis was hoping to contribute heavily and lead the Lakers to a significant finish. But now he will have to wait until his hip and groin fully recover.

Head coach Darvin Ham addressed the recent injury the four-time All-Defensive forward is dealing with.

"I don't have anything right now. He's in good spirits, we'll let our medical team do what they need to do and have an answer at a later time," Ham said.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers will have to rely heavily on James and the other role players to take on AD's responsibility on the court.

Also read: Did Anthony Davis have sperm cramps? Viral rumors debunked