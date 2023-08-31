AD x Reaves x Giannis": Giannis Antetokounmpo Los Angeles Lakers claim intensifies in wake of golf club investment

Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Tuesday that he has invested in the Los Angeles Golf Club of the TRL golf league. Antetokounmpo's newest business venture intensified NBA fans' belief in the possibility of him joining the LA Lakers.

"The Greek Freak," along with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, are the newest investors of the Los Angeles Golf Club. They're joined by tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, as well as Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The TGL golf league is expected to start its first season next year, with three teams: Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL Boston and TGL Atlanta. Other investors in the new league include other NBA stars like Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently hinted about the possibility of leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, in an interview with the New York Times. Antetokounmpo reiterated his desire to win another championship with the Bucks or wherever he has the best chance to do it.

With Antetokounmpo's latest investment in Los Angeles and his open-ended answer about his future, Lakers fans are already claiming that he could team up with LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

"AD x Reaves x Giannis it’s happening," a fan wrote.

Another fan is already looking forward to Antetokounmpo as a Laker but without LeBron James:

"LeBron's a free agent in 2025. Giannis has a player option in 2025-2026. Giannis & AD duo is gonna feed families."

A Denver Nuggets fan riding high on their championship took the opportunity to take a shot at the Lakers and LeBron James:

"Finally, it looks like the Lakers will be getting a star-caliber player after the days of Kobe Bryant."

Here are other reactions and memes with the latest news about Giannis Antetokounmpo:

LA Lakers among interested teams in Giannis Antetokounmpo if he wants out of Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo may or may not leave the Milwaukee Bucks, but his recent comments certainly got the attention of teams. If Antetokounmpo becomes available, the entire NBA will likely be interested, as he's one of the best players in the world.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the LA Lakers and New York Knicks will be among those interested in acquiring the services of the player, whether via trade or free agency. He has three more years left in his current contract and has a player option for the 2025-26 season.

The Bucks have an aging roster and a new coach, but they're still considered contenders, as they had the best record in the NBA last season. However, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.

