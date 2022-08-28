“Adam Silver sends League wide memo just asking players where the f**k they want to play”, "Sam Presti about to sue The Onion" - NBA Reddit reacts as The Onion mocks Chet Holmgren after season-ending injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder's number 2 overall draft pick, Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire 2022-23 season with "a Lisfranc injury to his right foot." The news comes as a massive blow to the franchise.

Holmgren suffered the injury during a CrawsOver pro-am game in Seattle on Saturday while attempting to block LeBron James in transition.

Holmgren, the consensus no. 1 recruit for the 2021 class, played college basketball for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Standing at 7-foot-0, Holmgren's length and shooting give him versatility.

The Onion, an American satirical-content digital media company, published an article mocking Holmgren's predicament.

r/NBA reacted to the article, joining in on the ridicule.

However disappointing, Chet Holmgren's injury shouldn't come as a surprise

Right from the beginning, Chet Holmgren's only downside was his bodyweight. At 7-foot-0, Holmgren weighs 195 pounds, accounting for his rail-thin figure.

To understand how severely underweight Holmgren is, we don't need to look any further than Donovan Mitchell, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 lbs. While Holmgren's shooting has often drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant, the latter weighed 212 lbs in his rookie year.

Holmgren found success as an elite shot blocker in high school and college. He averaged 4.7 blocks per game in high school and 3.7 bpg in college. Holmgren continued his run as a shot-blocker in the Summer League, averaging 2.7 bpg.

However, bulkier players bullied Holmgren in the low-post during the Summer League. The most notable of these instances came against Memphis' Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Lofton, at 6-foot-7, weighs 275 lbs. (80 lbs heavier than Chet)

The severe disparity in the weight of Holmgren and his adversaries gives the latter the upper hand.

Holmgren joins Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin and Greg Oden as players to miss their rookie season.

