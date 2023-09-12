Adrian Griffin confirms Giannis Antetokounmpo is "on the same page" as him after $228,000,000 star refused committing to an extension

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to win another championship with Giannis Antetokounmpo by hiring a new coach, Adrian Griffin, to replace Mike Budenholzer. Ahead of the upcoming NBA season, the two had already formed a bond and will look to get Milwaukee back to title contention.

This summer, Antetokounmpo made it known that he wanted to see changes in how the Bucks run the team, and he and Griffin are connecting on the same goal so far, Griffin said.

“Giannis and I are on the same page," Griffin said in a report by Bally Sports. "We have a great relationship so far. He’s been pleasant to get to know. He wants to win, and I want to win. It’s that simple. I respect him. I respect what he’s accomplished in this league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We’re here together to win. I have no problem with that. I think it’s a great partnership. We’re going to lead the team together. When he leads, the others will follow. I think it’s great.”

The Milwaukee Bucks got upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat this season. Hoping to relive the glory that the franchise attained in 2021, Griffin knows that there are high expectations when managing an elite player like Antetokounmpo.

“We’re aligned," Griffin said. "We’re here to win. The one thing I talked to my team and our staff about is just embracing expectations. We have a really good roster. Instead of running from it, we want to embrace it."

The Bucks offered a supermax contract extension to Giannis Antetokounmpo worth $228 million, and he has yet to sign it until he sees the organization to keep the winning tradition, he told the New York Times.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton expected to join the Milwaukee Bucks in training camp

The bid for the Milwaukee Bucks to return to the NBA Finals has been derailed by injuries for the past two seasons. Primarily, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo were seldom seen on the court together because of their injuries.

Expand Tweet

According to Griffin, both players are using the offseason to get healthy, work out and be 100 percent by the start of training camp on Oct. 3.

"They’ve been working their butts off in the gym every day and just grinding," Griffin said. "I think the most important thing is to just take it day by day. That’s what they’re doing. It’s been terrific.”

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo played 63 games and averaged a career-high 31.1 points along with 9.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists.