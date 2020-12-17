Biggest NBA Contract: Giannis Antetokounmpo $228 Supermax Breakdown and Salary Detail

Unless you've been sleeping under a rock, you would have heard that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be signing a $228 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis’ supermax extension is worth a total of $228 million over five years, making it the largest NBA contract in the league’s history.

The decision has been touted to have a massive impact on the future of the Milwaukee Bucks. The franchise will now be looking to build a championship-winning team around the Greek Freak. In this article, we look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA contract along with the overall salary breakdown.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Biggest NBA contract: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s mammoth salary and contract extension details

Two-time MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo will earn a total of $255.6 million over the next six years. This includes the $27.5 million that he will earn during the 2020-21 NBA season before his supermax extension kicks in. Giannis Antetokounmpo also has a player option to extend the deal for the fifth year.

Five biggest contracts in NBA history



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2020) $228.2M

2. Russell Westbrook (2017) $206.8M

3. Steph Curry (2017) $201.2M

4. Klay Thompson (2019) $189.9M

5. Anthony Davis (2020) $189.9M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

According to ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, the supermax extension is the biggest in NBA history, with some major recent contract extensions also included in the 'top 5'. This includes Russel Westbrook’s supermax extension which he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2017. Steph Curry’s $201 million extension that he signed with the Warriors in the same year, makes the list as well.

Effectively, Giannis' extension translates to an average of a whopping $ 45.6 over the five years, which is around $556,000 per game minute!

Moreover, not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s supermax extension the biggest in NBA history, but he has also become the league's current second-highest earner. Damian Lillard’s 2019 extension with the Portland Trailblazers took his earnings over six years to a whopping $257 million. Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other hand is second on the list, as he will earn $255.6 million over the course of six years.

Giannis Antetokounmpo supermax extension



2021/22 $39.3M

2022/23 $42.5M

2023/24 $45.6M

2024/25 $48.8M

2025/26 $51.9M



Total $228.2M

Average $45.6M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

In addition to the $27.5 million he is set to earn before the supermax extension kicks in, Giannis Antetokounmpo will earn around $39.3 million in 2021-22. His yearly salary will progressively increase until the 2025-26 NBA season when it will be around $51.9 million. This is assuming Giannis Antetokounmpo will choose to stay for the final year of his supermax contract as well.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to sign the supermax has much to do with the fact that he feels at home with the Milwaukee Bucks, the money must have had a say as well. Paul Pierce recently joked that Giannis now has 228 million reasons to stay in Milwaukee.

While there is a lot of work to be done in order to become championship contenders, Giannis will be looking forward to the start of the new NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has now locked in $335m in career earnings, $445k short of Russell Westbrook for 6th all-time. If he keeps this up, he’ll likely sign a deal in the $300-350m range in his early 30s and smash LeBron’s current $430m record. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 16, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way to becoming the highest overall earner in NBA history. His supermax extension has taken him to 6th on the list with $335 million in total earnings so far. The current highest earner is LeBron James, and Antetokounmpo finds himself in a good position to break his record.