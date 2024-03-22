After CJ McCollum, Mo Bamba claps back at Patrick Beverley for 'whitest black' guys in NBA remark 

Not everyone was happy with what Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley had to say about some of the NBA players in the league. Philadelphia 76ers backup center Mo Bamba responded to Beverley and called him out on social media, challenging the point guard to do further research.

Beverley is known not to hold back in whatever he talks about certain things. Recently, he named five "whitest-black guys" in the NBA, which includes the Sixers center.

On X, formerly Twitter, Bamba called out the former Sixer for his remark about him:

"Alright, I got time today @patbevpod. I'm a top 5 black-white guy because I can properly articulate how I feel & how I see things?" Bamba posted on X.

"You a smart man, do your research. I'm not a gangsta to any capacity but I'm born & raised from Harlem. I made it off the block & out the trenches."

So far, the two-way guard has not responded to what Bamba said on social media.

What did Patrick Beverley say about Mo Bamba?

During an episode of the "Pat Bev Pod," Patrick Beverley addressed some of the fan comments asking his co-host, Rone, to give a list of the "whitest-black guys." Rone didn't feel comfortable doing it, so the Bucks guard took matters into his own hands and gave a list of who he believes are five of the "whitest-black guys."

"We got Jarrett Allen..." Beverley started. "Myles Turner, Mo Bamba's definitely in there... Grant Williams. I think everyone that's part of the PA [Player's Association]. Who else? CJ McCollum."

According to Beverley, the selection of players he made had nothing to do with their basketball skills. The veteran guard pointed out that their swagger on the court is what he considered when selecting the five guys for his unique list.

He used the Indiana Pacers center as an example as he opts to shoot more 3s rather than posting up his opponents. According to Beverley, Bamba has a similar case as he settles for more outside jumpers.

In the end, he credited the players he mentioned as being talented, having made it to the league for a reason.

One player he mentioned, McCollum, didn't appear to be happy about the list either. The clip from their podcast was also posted on their Instagram page where the New Orleans Pelicans point guard left a comment under the post.

CJ McCollum claps back at Beverley's comments on Instagram

He said that before mentioning him on the list, Beverley should ask his former teammate, Damian Lillard, about him. Similar to Bamba's case, the Bucks guard has not yet responded to their comments about his list.

