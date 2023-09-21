After expressing displeasure in owning New York Knicks, James Dolan's newest obscure interest is a $2.3 billion sphere

New York Knicks GM James Dolan has been in the news lately after admitting that he hates owning sports teams. Amidst the hate from basketball fans in NYC, the savvy businessman is keeping his time occupied by investing in a $2.3 billion sphere.

This structure is located behind the Vegas Strip and it contains more than 700,000 square feet of programmable video screens. The state-of-the-art technology, outside of providing stunning visuals, also uses vibration, sound and smell.

It took four years for the sphere to be built. This huge ball that is called the "MSG Sphere Pavillion" serves as an immersive theater that can hold concerts, awards, ceremonies and other types of events.

The sphere is set to open in the last week of September, with U2 performing in front of a sold-out crowd.

James Dolan's new investment has been raising eyebrows and it triggered some Knicks fans after he made the controversial comments about being a sports team owner.

"I don't really like owning teams," said Dolan. "Basically, every fan thinks of themselves as the owner/general manager."

“Being a professional sports owner in New York, you’re not beloved until you’re dead," he adds.

Knicks fans have been clamoring for Dolan to sell the team for years because of its management style and inability to make the basketball squad competitive for the past decades. Aside from the New York Knicks, Dolan also owns the New York Liberty, New York Rangers and the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Humanoid robot set to welcome guests at James Dolan's sphere

The MSG Sphere Pavillion has been a can't-miss sight on the Las Vegas Strip. While the external visual is outstanding, it also boasts the latest technology known to mankind.

Aura, the world's first humanoid robot, is going serve as the venue's guest greeter who can also answer basic questions.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures in a public statement.

“Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests’ journey through the venue," he adds.

James Dolan indeed made a technological breakthrough with the sphere and another is set to be up in London soon.

