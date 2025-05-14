After Jayson Tatum's achilles tear, former NBA All-Star blames quality of shoes for increase in injuries

As unfortunate as Jayson Tatum's ruptured Achilles injury is, it has also brought forward the conversation about the increasing number of serious injuries among NBA stars. After Damian Lillard, Tatum is the second player in the playoffs who has exited the season with an Achilles injury.
While some could call it just an unfortunate accident, while others can blame it on the player's conditioning, some other narratives are also coming into the conversation.
Former LA Lakers All-Star player Nick Van Exel has put the blame on how basketball shoes are being made nowadays. Exel, who also served as an assistant coach in the NBA, wrote on X/Twitter on Tuesday:
"There have been Achilles tears throughout the years but my thoughts on them is that they happen more now and I think it has something to do with them dam lows the players wear nowadays. Cover them ankles up fellas."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
In the last few years, some of the biggest stars have been sidelined for a long time due to Achilles' injury. From Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard and now Jayson Tatum.
While Durant's game hasn't seen much decline, Achilles injury has had a bigger impact on the player's career. KD is an exception, and NBA fans would hope Jayson Tatum's case is the same.
Knicks superfan Ben Stiller pens a heartfelt message for Jayson Tatum after Achilles injury announcement
One of the most frequent Hollywood stars at Madison Square Garden has been Ben Stiller. After the Celtics announced that Tatum had gone through a "successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon," Stiller displayed a class act, setting aside the competition.
The Hollywood actor reposted @celtics' post on X, wishing a speedy recovery to Jayson Tatum, and gave the Celtics star his flower for a great performance in Game 3 at the Garden.
"Wishing a speedy and full recovery to a brilliant player and really kind person @jaytatum0," Stiller wrote.
"As intense as every Knick fan was rooting for the team, no one ever wants to see this. That was an amazing game because Tatum was at his best, and entertaining us all. Much love and respect."
Fans and players across the league have shown support for Jayson Tatum. After the Game 4 win, Knicks star Jalen Brunson opened up postgame media interaction by sending good thoughts to the Celtics star.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.