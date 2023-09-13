After losing 55 lbs, Shaquille O'Neal goes topless in hilarious videobomb, delivering on his promise

Last month, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal divulged that he lost 55 pounds in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. O’Neal said that he now weighs 351 pounds, only six pounds more than he weighed when he won his first NBA title with the LA Lakers in 2000.

Now, the big man is showing off his new and improved physique on social media.

In a recently surfaced video, the 51-year-old can be seen taking off his shirt and waving it around in the air as he videobombs a dance video. O’Neal looks noticeably slimmed down in the clip, adding more credibility to his weight loss claims.

Check out the video below:

Shaquille O'Neal says he plans to continue to lose more weight

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shaquille O'Neal spoke about his future weight loss goals. The big man said that he plans to get down to as low as 315 pounds, his weight when he led the Miami Heat to the NBA title in 2006.

“I'm probably gonna get between 315 and 330,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal added that before his weight loss journey began, he was having a hard time even walking up the stairs.

“I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs. I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror,” O’Neal said.

“I was like, ‘I'm gonna lose 20,’ and then I was trying to lose 20.”

Back in December, the NBA legend also spoke to ET about how he was planning to start eating healthier in an effort to shed weight. O’Neal said that once he switched up his diet, his weight started to drop drastically.

“I got a couple [of] people involved — it’s all about eating right,” O’Neal said.

“I got some blood work done, a friend of mine called me and said, ‘You're fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work, and you know, 'cause I was the athlete — I wasn't a salad eater. I won't pay attention to any of that. I don't care about none of that.

“I didn't know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew. So, he was saying you can't do this, you can't do that, more vegetables, my iron's low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped. Plus the supplements I'm taking, and the shakes I'm drinking, the weight just fell off.”

However, O’Neal, who had lost 40 pounds at that time, said he was still operating at 75% capacity.

“I'm not at 100% ninja mode yet. I'm still 75%,” he said.

It remains to be seen just how much weight O'Neal will lose. However, one thing is clear: he is following through on his goals and making steady progress in his weight loss journey.

