After opening 18th Big Chicken outlet, Shaquille O'Neal gets conferred with sheriff honours by small town

NBA legend and Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal has been conferred many titles during his illustrious career and even after. Add the Fort Bend County special deputy to this extensive list.

The four-time NBA champion was given the special deputy badge by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richmond, Texas, in conjunction with the opening of the 18th branch of Big Chicken restaurant.

The baseball legend serves as a business partner there. In being given the honors, Shaquille O’Neal’s steady support for law enforcement agencies was considered.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan highlighted how the 15-time NBA All-Star has always backed many police associations and police officers hurt in the line of duty.

He, too, has been generous in donating to youth programs and is a stern supporter of U.S. troops.

O’Neal’s business ventures, like Big Chicken, were also taken into account, for its big role in providing employment to the communities they serve.

After 19 legendary years in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has become a renowned entrepreneur. He now owns chain of restaurants, movie theatres, retail malls, car washes, fitness centres, and nightclubs with numerous brands.

Among them is Big Chicken, a fast casual restaurant known for its Louisiana-style fried chicken sandwiches, macaroni and cookies. Some locations also serve craft beers, wine and hard liquor.

The branch at Fort Bend County is its 18th location since opening the first Big Chicken restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other business ventures of Shaquille O’Neal as of 2023

After 19 years in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has become a renowned entrepreneur.

Apart from Big Chicken restaurant, Shaquille O’Neal also has stakes in other businesses. Below are some as compiled by SportsBrief as of 2023.

Forever 21 – A U.S.-based company that deals with high-end latest fashion designs, accessories, and beauty products.

Car washes – O’Neal owns 150 car washes in multiple locations in the U.S. and has employed quite several people.

Papa John’s – A multinational pizza business where Shaquille O'Neal serves as ambassador and owner of several branches.

Shaquille restaurant – Located in Las Vegas with a menu of shrimp scampi, fillet mignon, and chocolate cake, among other dishes.

CityPlex12 Movie Theatre -- Shaquille O'Neal owns several movie theatres located all over the U.S.. He opened one of them in his hometown, Newark, New Jersey, which has a 40-foot 3D digital screen.

Auntie Annie’s Pretzels (franchises) – The Los Angeles Lakers great owns 17 Auntie Anne's pretzels restaurants across the U.S.

24-Hour Fitness gym (franchises) – He is among 24-Hour Fitness investors, owning at least 40 franchises.

Five Guys Burgers (franchises) – An American-based fastfood restaurant that sells famous burgers and fries incorporated with other dishes.

Krispy Kreme Donuts (franchises) -- Known for its donuts and coffee, and currently, it has over 1,300 stores worldwide.