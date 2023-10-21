"Ain't bad at all": Pat Beverley points out importance of averages after Jordan Poole flop vs Raptors 

Despite Jordan Poole underwhelming against the Toronto Raptors, Pat Beverley reckosn the Golden State Warriors player has a decent average.

Jordan Poole finds himself in a new role this season. The former NBA champion will be leading the line for the Washington Wizards this season.

Poole was traded to Washington as part of the Chris Paul deal with the Golden State Warriors. During his tenure with Golden State, Poole would play a tertiary scoring role, so he will need time to adjust.

As such, it should come as no surprise that the Wizards guard has struggled for consistency this preseason. In an Oct. 20 game against the Toronto Raptors, Poole scored points on 1-of-15 shooting. However, against the New York Knicks on October 18, he went off for 41 points, dropping 10-of-19 from the field.

This inconsistency will frustrate Wizards fans. However, Patrick Beverley has been quick to point defend the former Warriors guard, noting that's why the league measures scoring using averages.

"That’s why it’s averages," Beverley tweeted. "Still averaging a cool 24 ain’t bad at all."

Poole will undoubtedly adjust to having the green light in the Wizards offense. The sharpshooting guard is capable of becoming one of the better scorers in the NBA but will need time to figure out where his spots are on the floor and to gel with his new teammates.

Jordan Poole struggled with a lack of freedom on the Warriors

According to recently retired Golden State Warriors champion Andre Iguodala, Jordan Poole struggled with not having the freedom of some of his teammates.

On the Warriors, the offense flows through Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Everybody else has to fall in line and play their role within the system.

"It was a hindrance to Jordan Poole," Iguodala said via JJ Redick's "Old Man and the Three" podcast.

"Jordan's like, 'Why can't I go out there and be like them?' He doesn't have four rings. He has one, and he won us a game in the finals. He did do that. Game 5."

Iguodala continued.

"He's coming back like, 'No, I've shown y'all that. Give me some freedom. And I'm second in the league in scoring. So why should I be the guy,' like all those emotions. He's a real human being, so he's like, 'Nah, I'm doing what I do. I've been sacrificing.'"

Poole will now have the opportunity he has been craving. The Wizards are a rebuilding team and will look toward the former champion to lead their offense, especially in the half-court.

Poole has proven himself capable and could have a monster scoring season in his debut year in Washington.