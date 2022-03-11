“Ain’t no Dr.J, ain’t no Magic, be the Shaq” - Shaquille O'Neal on how his stepfather impacted him, says he had a disciplinarian touch

Shaquille O'Neal is known as one of the most dominant players in NBA history, but not many know how he evolved as a young player. Shaq, who said he wanted to play like Magic Johnson early in his career, shared a story of how he was made to see things differently.

Playing like Magic is in no way considered bad, as he's one of the best passers in league history. However, Shaq had to learn how to play to his size and athleticism, and he soon came to that realization with a little help.

On "The Big Podcast With Shaq," the Hall of Famer relived how his basketball career took off. Asked what it felt like to be mentioned in the same breath as the NBA's legends, he said:

"It was a happy moment but not as happy as I'd have liked it to be. I don't know how all the other superstars started out, but my first 10 years of basketball, I wasn't even thought of as being a star."

Shaq revealed all the negative comments he was surrounded by in the early stages of his career. However, he shared a heartwarming story of how his stepfather helped him become the best version of himself.

"The creator of the Shaq program, Sgt. Phillip Arthur Harrison," O'Neal said. "He told me all this stuff would happen, and even then I didn't believe it, because I was listening to everybody else."

O'Neal then shared the story of a game in which he was taught to dominate the paint. After missing a layup due to showboating, Harrison called a timeout and had words with Diesel.

"He used to disciplinarian touch me up," Shaq continued. "Not a bad thing. I needed that, and I'm glad he did, because it's the reason why I'm here today. So, he takes me outside. I'm cool, licking my lips. He said, 'Yo, man, what the hell you doing?' I said, 'You know, man, I'm working on my Dr. J (Julius Erving), my Magic (Johnson).' WAP!

"'Ain't no Dr. J, ain't no Magic, be the Shaq.'"

According to O'Neal, that was the first time he dunked in a game, and he never stopped since then. His show of force sent chills down the spine of opposing players, and Shaq continued to instill that fear throughout his career.

The NBA has not seen a player as dominant as Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's dominance in the paint was unique, and no one has played bully-ball as well as he did since he retired. New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson has come closest to being a nightmare in the paint, but injuries have kept the rising star sidelined more often than not.

O'Neal finished his career with four NBA championships and three finals MVP awards. He won titles with Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade, but his partnership with LeBron James did not yield the same return.

The Big Diesel currently works as an analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA" and has shown he can still dunk. He does not mince words when it comes to calling out current players for not playing the game the right way.

